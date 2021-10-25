Loper football positons itself for showdown with Northwest Missouri

KEARNEY — The final score indicated the difference between the team at the top of the MIAA standings, and the winless team at the bottom.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney rolled over Lincoln University, 56-0.

Now the Lopers (7-1) will prepare for the other end of the ladder — Northwest Missouri State, the perennial king of the MIAA mountain.

“Hey, here we go, right? ... Gosh, this is where we want to be with Loper football,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “This week and the next three games ... this is what we came to Kearney, Nebraska, to do.”

UNK’s focus switched from Lincoln to the Bearcats before halftime.

All-star quarterback TJ Davis went to the sidelines midway through the second quarter after carrying the ball once for five yards and completing 3 of 5 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Many starters followed the same path.

UNK led 28-0 at that point and the back-up backfield maintained the pace with Kearney freshman Miko Maessner scoring his first Loper touchdown before halftime.

At halftime, the Lopers were averaging 13 yards per play. They finished with 623 yards of total offense to Lincoln’s 165.