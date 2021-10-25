Loper football positons itself for showdown with Northwest Missouri

KEARNEY — The final score indicated the difference between the team at the top of the MIAA standings, and the winless team at the bottom.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney rolled over Lincoln University, 56-0.
Now the Lopers (7-1) will prepare for the other end of the ladder — Northwest Missouri State, the perennial king of the MIAA mountain.
“Hey, here we go, right? ... Gosh, this is where we want to be with Loper football,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “This week and the next three games ... this is what we came to Kearney, Nebraska, to do.”
UNK’s focus switched from Lincoln to the Bearcats before halftime.
All-star quarterback TJ Davis went to the sidelines midway through the second quarter after carrying the ball once for five yards and completing 3 of 5 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Many starters followed the same path.
UNK led 28-0 at that point and the back-up backfield maintained the pace with Kearney freshman Miko Maessner scoring his first Loper touchdown before halftime.
At halftime, the Lopers were averaging 13 yards per play. They finished with 623 yards of total offense to Lincoln’s 165.
“It’s good a lot of people got to play today ... and another thing is, it sure is nice to make that turn at the 5-minute mark in the fourth quarter and be able to play some other guys instead of being in a shootout,” Lynn said. “We needed that. ... We’ve got some younger guys that needed those quality reps.”
Maessner was the leading rusher with 109 yards on 10 carries. Quarterback Shaun Ross ran for 98 yards and completed 2 of 3 passes, one for a touchdown.
Running back Joe Stiffend scored on a 13-yard pass and a 21-yard run.
Reserve safety Matty Bartels was the leading tackler with six and linebacker Delonte Dickey had five tackles, including two sacks.
Before heading to the sideline, Dayton Sealey scored on a 65-yard pass and a 9-yard run. He’s one of about 10 Lopers who accepted their extra COVID season and were part of the 1-10 UNK team before Lynn was hired.
“This is a big week, obviously. I mean, everybody knows it’s a big one,” Sealey said. “I think in 2019 we got the best of them, so they’re going to be ready to bring it. ... We haven’t been overlooking other opponents but we’ve been ready for this week for a while.”
Defensive end Blake Schroeder, another “super” senior, said, “We just have to stay focused as a group. Coach Lynn says all the time, if you don’t know what this week’s about, it’s time to jump off the ship, but I think we’re ready to go. We’re excited we’re going to keep our heads down, we’re going to work like we always do, and we’re going to get prepared for this one.”
UNK 56, Lincoln 0
Score by Quarters
Lincoln (0-7)0 0 0 0 — 0
UNK (7-1)14 21 14 7 — 56
First Quarter
UNK — Montrez Jackson 22 run (Junior Gonzalez kick) 10:49
UNK — Dayton Sealey 9 run (Gonzalez kick) 1:19
Second Quarter
UNK — JerQon Conners 17 pass from TJ Davis (Gonzalez kick) 13:35
UNK — Sealey 65 pass from Davis (Gonzalez kick) 9:01
UNK — Miko Maessner 5 run (Gonzalez kick) 3:09
Third Quarter
UNK — Joe Stiffend 13 pass from Shaun Ross (Gonzalez kick) 4:52
UNK — Garrett Meyer 14 run (Gonzalez kick) 0:13
Fourth Quarter
UNK — Stiffend 21 run (Gonzalez kick) 7:18
Individual Leaders
Rushing — LU: Hosea Franklin 20-82, Tori Hicks 10-24, Zamar Brake 11-(minus) 28. UNK: Miko Maessner 10-109, Shaun Ross 10-98, Jacob Green 6-61, Montrez Jackson 5-61, Garrett Meyer 7-46, Dayton Sealey 4-28, Joe Stiffend 3-24, TJ Davis 1-5, JerQon Conners 1-0.
Passing — LU: Zamar Brake 6-19-0, 88 yds. UNK: TJ Davis 3-5-0, 144 yds.; Shaun Ross 2-3-0, 23 yds.; Jacob Green 2-2-0, 24 yds.
Receiving — LU: Chris Robinson 3-42, Aderia Ealy 2-36, Winston Ausmer 1-10. UNK: Dayton Sealy 1-65, Thomas Tews 1-62, Garrett Meyer 1-22, JerQon Conners 1-17, Joe Stiffend 1-13, AJ McPhee 1-10, Miko Maessner 1-2.