Loper football 15th in last American Football Coaches Association Division II ratings

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team is ranked 15th in the final edition of the American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll for the 2021 season.

UNK (10-3) garnered 304 points to be one of seven “Super Region 3” teams to be ranked. The others were Ferris State, Mich. (No. 1), Northwest Missouri State (No. 4), Grand Valley State, Mich. (No. 7), Harding, Ark. (No. 10), Ouachita Baptist, Ark. (No. 23) and Washburn (No. 25).

Ferris State won the D2 national title Saturday night in Texas with a resounding 58-17 win over Valdosta (Ga.) State to finish the year at 14-0.

This is the third-highest final ranking for a Loper football team in the AFCA poll. The 2011 squad (10-2) came in 10th with the 2009 Lopers (11-2) finishing eighth. Both of those teams reached the NCAA playoffs, the 2009 team winning a game and the 2011 Lopers receiving a first-round bye.

In 2021, UNK placed second in the MIAA, won five road games including the program’s second-ever playoff win a, 31-24 decision at No. 16 Western Colorado.