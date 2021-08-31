Loper defense sees few changes, adds to depth

KEARNEY — Things will be different for the University of Nebraska at Kearney defense this year.
But few will notice.
Scott Lewis, defensive coordinator since Josh Lynn’s first season in 2017, has moved on to his alma mater, Saint Francis (Pa.) University. Levi Gallas, who also came with Lynn from Eastern New Mexico, takes over as the defensive coordinator.
“It’s the same system, essentially,” senior linebacker Jacey Nutter said. “He knows everything that’s going on and really stepped into place real nice when coach Lewis left. Really, it’s not a whole lot of difference. We trust him.”
“You’ve got to change things up here and there,” Nutter said. “He’s addressed those and we’re getting those kinks worked out.”
Gallas not only knows the system, he knows most of the players in the system.
To find the new faces, you have to scratch away the top of the depth chart.
“We brought everyone back and we’re just ready to get back at it,” Nutter said.
The one position of concern, however, is Nutter’s inside linebacker spot. For the last 11 years, one of the two inside linebacker positions has been manned by UNK’s all-time leading tacklers — Kellen Werner (2010-13), Tyke Kozeal (2013-16) and Sal Silvio (2016-2019).
Nutter was UNK’s leading tackler in the two-game 2020 season and Lynn said, “Jacey is a proven. He’s going to be a starter for us.”
But the 3-4 alignment needs two inside linebackers and Lynn said the battle this fall has been for the other spot.
Quinn Brummer, a fifth-year player, filled the spot in 2020 and did a good job, Lynn said, but a handful of transfers were brought in during the offseason.
Jimmy Harrison came from New Mexico Military Institute, and Zach Schlager and Caden McCormack transferred from Nebraska.
Whoever wins that position will be flanked by what Lynn says is the strongest position on defense.
“We’ve got, I feel, three young men at each of those spots,” Lynn said.
Sixth-year senior Will Lansman will be backed up by Southwestern Conference transfer Atoatasi Fox and last year’s freshman surprise, Amir Abdullah.
“I feel really, really good with the depth there that at the Sam position, which is our wide-side, outside linebacker. In our other outside linebacker position, which is more of a defensive end, we’ve got Travis Holcomb who’s been a 4-year starter,” Lynn said.
Three experienced defensive linemen anchor the front seven — fifth-year senior Blake Schroeder, junior Tell Spies and graduate senior Shane Henderson.
“I believe that we have about anywhere from six to eight guys in there that we can play with ... so I’m comfortable the defensive line depth,” Lynn said. “I think this year will be more of a defensive line by committee and we’ll roll a lot more bodies in there than we have in the past, which is a good thing.”
The secondary also will see plenty of rotation as Lynn has tried to strengthen that position with a mix of newcomers and veterans.
“We need to get better. If there’s been a kind of an Achilles heel in our football program since I’ve been here it’s been our secondary,” he said. “We need to get our pass defense better. I do feel that we’ve got some young men in there that have done a great job and I think we’re as deep as we ever have been”
Senior cornerback Jaylen Perkins is a returning starter and fifth-year senior Terrell Williams, a starter in 2019, returns after sitting out the COVID year.
At safety, graduate Blake Bubak has three years of starting experience under his belt and junior Darius Swanson has been a two-year starter. Junior Sethe Holt was right behind Nutter and Bubak on last year’s tackle chart.
“I feel better about our overall depth this year than I have going into the five seasons that I’ve been here,” Lynn said.