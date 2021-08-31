Loper defense sees few changes, adds to depth

“I believe that we have about anywhere from six to eight guys in there that we can play with ... so I’m comfortable the defensive line depth,” Lynn said. “I think this year will be more of a defensive line by committee and we’ll roll a lot more bodies in there than we have in the past, which is a good thing.”

The secondary also will see plenty of rotation as Lynn has tried to strengthen that position with a mix of newcomers and veterans.

“We need to get better. If there’s been a kind of an Achilles heel in our football program since I’ve been here it’s been our secondary,” he said. “We need to get our pass defense better. I do feel that we’ve got some young men in there that have done a great job and I think we’re as deep as we ever have been”

Senior cornerback Jaylen Perkins is a returning starter and fifth-year senior Terrell Williams, a starter in 2019, returns after sitting out the COVID year.

At safety, graduate Blake Bubak has three years of starting experience under his belt and junior Darius Swanson has been a two-year starter. Junior Sethe Holt was right behind Nutter and Bubak on last year’s tackle chart.