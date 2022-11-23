Loper defense 'overwhelming' in win over Graceland

KEARNEY — Scoring the first 16 points, the University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team ran off with a 77-48 win over Graceland University Wednesday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The Lopers (6-1) led 26-3 by the end of the first quarter and the Yellow Jackets never cut the margin to fewer than 19 points.

"Defensively, we were just overwhelming. (We) got a lot of deflections, created a lot of turnovers," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said of the first-quarter effort. "Then they settled in a little bit, got a little more confident and from there, they competed very well."

Graceland, an NAIA school, came in with a 4-1 record. Eighmey said the Yellow Jackets had a couple of "really good athletes: and did a good job getting shots up and getting offensive rebounds after the initial start.

"And they hit some tough shots," she said.

But they couldn't match the intensity level of UNK's starters, especially in the game's opening minutes. Graceland didn't get on the board until 2 minutes, 50 seconds remained in the first quarter when Melody Alio hit a 3-point shot. By then, Eighmey had reached into her reserves.

When the starters were on the floor after the quick start, their intensity level had changed.

"I thought we got just a little bit less aggressive and kind of relaxed a little bit, and we were giving up easier stuff," she said.

No starter played more than five minutes in the first quarter and by the game's end, none had played more than 19 minutes.

Elisa Backes led UNK with 16 points, making 5 of 8 shots including 3 of 4 3-point attempts.

Off the bench, Halle Duft had nine points and three assists while Meg urns and Lex Moes had eight points each and Samantha Moore had seven.

All but one of the 14 players who saw action scored.

"Several of them played really well, played hard, came in ready to go, were able to execute a lot of things offensively. It's definitely super valuable to be able to get some people game minutes, be able to evaluate them and give them feedback about what they're doing well and what they can improve on," Eighmey said.

Senior Heaven Mbaruk led Graceland with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

UNK will be back in action Saturday hosting College of St. Mary. Tip-off for the game has been moved to 6 p.m.