Loper cross country teams qualify for national invitational

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney cross country teams have qualified for the Division II National Invitational Nov. 14 at Lubbock, Texas.

Lubbock Christian is hosting the event, which allows schools running this fall a chance to compete on a national stage. A select number of conferences held qualifying meets in October to earn a trip to Texas.

UNK earned its position with the men winning and the women placing third Friday at the Newman Team Championships in Wichita. The Loper men are ranked 13th in the most recent national rankings, which this fall is being determined by a panel of head coaches.

The D2 Invite will have a 10-kilometer men’s race and a 6K women’s race at the Chaparral Cross Country Course in Lubbock.

The top 25 finishers will be recognized as “All-D2 National Invite Team” with the top four squads receiving awards.