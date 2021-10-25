Loper coach, player both hit 1,000 in three-set win over Newman

KEARNEY — They launched confetti into the air, blew up balloons and held up signs.
On a night when University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball coach Rick Squiers celebrated his 1,000th coaching victory and daughter Anna Squiers logged her 1,000th career kill, the Lopers posted a 25-19, 25-9, 25-20 win over the Newman Jets.
One thousand wins “means you’ve had a lot of good players and assistant coaches, for one, and you’ve been in places you’ve had a chance to win, starting with this one,” Squiers said after Saturday’s match at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
Squiers’ 32-year coaching career has taken him from Remsen St. Mary (Iowa) High School through Seward (Kan.) Community College, Hastings College and UNK.
He needs seven more wins at UNK to reach the 700-victory mark with the Lopers.
“Yeah, it’s a little bit of a reminder that you’ve been doing this a long time and, as you get kind of toward the end of it, you try to appreciate it a little bit more, especially this year as the wins have been harder to get,” Squiers said. “I appreciate all of these guys for playing so hard and everybody that’s ever played here, and especially those poor kids that played for me when I didn’t really know what the heck I was doing back in the first few years.”
Anna Squiers had nine kills in Saturday’s win over Newman, giving her 1,002 for her career.
“That’s really cool. I didn’t know that. ... I figured she had to be getting close after I heard we have a couple 1,000 dig achievers,” Rick Squiers said. “I kind of wondered where she was, but that’s a lot of kills, especially for a middle (hitter).”
Neither of their totals include the numbers from last year’s unofficial season. But that experience came in handy on Saturday.
Newman (8-12, 4-10 MIAA) went toe-to-toe with the 16th-ranked Lopers (18-5, 9-5) in the first set. The score was tied at 17-17 when UNK found its rhythm and never looked back.
Emersen Cyza, who led UNK with 17 kills, scored two of those and added a block in the finishing run of the first set. Bailee Sterling, who had 10 kills and hit a team-high .818, drilled a kill as did Lauren Taubenheim.
“We remained confident in our offense. We were kicking it around a bit on defense and kind of playing tight early on. Maddie (Squiers) got us in a good spot a few times and we continued to pass the ball,” Rick Squiers said. “We just cleaned things up a little.”
Maddie Squiers finished with 40 assists while Lindsay Nottlemann had 11 digs to push her total to 1,065.