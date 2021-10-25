Loper coach, player both hit 1,000 in three-set win over Newman

One thousand wins “means you’ve had a lot of good players and assistant coaches, for one, and you’ve been in places you’ve had a chance to win, starting with this one,” Squiers said after Saturday’s match at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

“Yeah, it’s a little bit of a reminder that you’ve been doing this a long time and, as you get kind of toward the end of it, you try to appreciate it a little bit more, especially this year as the wins have been harder to get,” Squiers said. “I appreciate all of these guys for playing so hard and everybody that’s ever played here, and especially those poor kids that played for me when I didn’t really know what the heck I was doing back in the first few years.”