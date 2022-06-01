Loper advances to Women's Match Play golf championship

COLUMBUS — University of Nebraska at Kearney golfer Allison Comer has advanced to today’s quarterfinals at the Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championships at Columbus Elks Golf Course.

Comer, of Overland Park, Kan., played Carrie Bostar of Lincoln in the round of eight. Bostar won the Nebraska Women’s Mid-Amateur championship in September.

Comer had the third-best qualifiying score Tuesday, shooting a 73. Nebraska Cornhusker senior Megan Whittaker of Elkhorn and Lincoln Pius X senior-to-be Nicole Kolbas tied for first with 71s.

In the round of 16, Comer defeated Emily Krzyzanowski of Scottsbluff, 2 and 1. Krzyzanowski led 2-up after winning the 13th and 14th holes, but Comer won the next three to take the lead.