Late run lifts RiverHawks over UNK Lopers

Tylor Arnold hit two big threes in the last 1:40 on his way to 18 points. Before that, Dillon Bailey was 4 of 6 from behind the arc to finish with 17 points.

Inside, 6-8 Emeka Obukwelu scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds as the RiverHawks scored 28 points in the paint and scored 12 second-chance points to the Lopers’ zero.

Still, UNK’s outside shooting put them in the lead for nearly 26 minutes.

Parker Badding led the Lopers with 21 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers. David Simental followed with 16 points and Nebeker scored 15.

But they made just one basket each in the last 10 minutes.

“We had some good looks. David had a couple, Parker had a couple and Darrian was getting to the basket,” Lofton said. “We just kind of stalled out. We were getting opportunities, we weren’t able to convert and they converted the few that they got and that made all the difference.”

With the loss, UNK falls to 9-14 overall and 5-12 in hthe MIAA. The RiverHawks improved to 12-11, 7-10 in the MIAA. Northeastern State sits 10th in the conference standings and 10 teams qualify for the postseason tournament.