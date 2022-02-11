 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Late run lifts RiverHawks over UNK Lopers
Late run lifts RiverHawks over UNK Lopers

UNK’s Parker Badding

UNK’s Parker Badding (12) charges through an opening between Northeastern State defenders Dillon Bailey (left) and Tylor Arnold (right) during Thursday’s game at UNK. Northeastern State rallied in the last five minutes to beat the Lopers 71-63.

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Northeastern (Okla.) State stole a page from the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s playbook, then read the Lopers a sad tale.

Outscoring the Lopers 14-2 in the last four minutes, and making three 3-pointers during the run, the RiverHawks claimed a 71-63 victory Thursday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

“I thought our kids competed well. At times we looked really good,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “You have to give them a little bit of credit for what went on. They hit some huge shots there to cut our lead and then, even after we went back and forth there for a couple possessions, their guys, when they got open, made big shots.”

It was a see-saw game with eight lead changes. UNK went on an 8-point run to start the second half and led 46-36.

They still led by six when Darrian Nebeker hit a 3-pointer at the 11:15 left. But after that UNK, the best 3-point shooting team in the MIAA, went 0 for 6 from beyond the arc. And Northeastern State made 5 of 7.

“It’s pick your poison. We’re trying to do a good job of taking away the twos the best we could but at a certain point they just spread the floor and started driving the ball which had given us trouble,” Lofton said. “That’s when they shook loose. They’re big, They’re physical. They set physical screens a couple times and their shooters got loose.”

Tylor Arnold hit two big threes in the last 1:40 on his way to 18 points. Before that, Dillon Bailey was 4 of 6 from behind the arc to finish with 17 points.

Inside, 6-8 Emeka Obukwelu scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds as the RiverHawks scored 28 points in the paint and scored 12 second-chance points to the Lopers’ zero.

Still, UNK’s outside shooting put them in the lead for nearly 26 minutes.

Parker Badding led the Lopers with 21 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers. David Simental followed with 16 points and Nebeker scored 15.

But they made just one basket each in the last 10 minutes.

“We had some good looks. David had a couple, Parker had a couple and Darrian was getting to the basket,” Lofton said. “We just kind of stalled out. We were getting opportunities, we weren’t able to convert and they converted the few that they got and that made all the difference.”

With the loss, UNK falls to 9-14 overall and 5-12 in hthe MIAA. The RiverHawks improved to 12-11, 7-10 in the MIAA. Northeastern State sits 10th in the conference standings and 10 teams qualify for the postseason tournament.

“We needed that one so they didn’t have a tiebreaker. ... Now, if you win that and maybe you don’t need other people to help you out,” Lofton said. “Now we have to really, really win a lot down the stretch and probably get a little help above if it’s going to happen. All we can do is control what we can control and take it one game at a time.

“We just have to try to find a way to beat a really, really good Rogers State team coming in on Saturday. And then get out on the road and see what we can do.”

