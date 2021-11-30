Late 3-pointer gives Wayne State win over Lopers

KEARNEY — Redshirt freshman guard Alec Millender hit a step-back three-pointer with 12 seconds left to help Wayne State edge the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 67-64, Monday night at Rice Auditorium in Wayne.
The Wildcats, a 2021 NCAA Tournament team picked to finish second in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference this year, improve to 4-3 while the Lopers fall to 3-2.
In a game with 12 lead changes, nine ties and no lead over eight points, UNK moved ahead 64-62 with 1:29 remaining after a basket by senior forward Darrian Nebeker. Wayne State responded 20 seconds later as junior guard Nate Mohr sunk a shot from the left elbow.
Nebeker drove into the lane with 40 seconds left but junior forward Jordan Janssen poked the ball loose to help the ‘Cats regain possession, leading to Milender’s game-winner. He finished 4 of 4 from behind the arc after coming into the game 3 of 13.
“They obviously hit a key three there at the end. The guy that took it had been struggling from the three-point line but he hit a big one,” UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said. “If he misses that and we rebound it, we’re going the other way and in great shape.”
UNK called timeout to try and set up the tying shot. However, Wayne State defended the perimeter well and a desperation shot from the deep left wing came after the buzzer had sounded.
“Basically, the game was decided in the second half on the offensive glass. They just killed us,” Lofton said. “They went to work on the offensive glass and got a ton of points off rebounds. I thought our guys guarded really well, got them to miss but didn’t finish the possession and that’s why they got a W.”
The Wildcats had 15 second-chance points on 15 offensive rebounds. All 15 of those points and 12 of the rebounds came after the break.
UNK out shot WSC by a slight margin, 46-39 percent, but the Wildcats got off 12 more shots.
“This is a team that qualified for the NCAA’s last year. They are off to a bit of a slow start but are projected to do the same again this season. We have a good idea where we’re really at as far as progress …. on the road, tough environment, good opponent and we gave ourselves a chance to win,” Lofton said.
Senior forward Austin Luger had a game-high 19 points for the Lopers, making 7 of 9 field goals. He also had a team-high eight rebounds. Nebeker added 16 points with freshman Sean Evans netting 15 points.
For Wayne, Janssen recorded a double double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Forward Cody McCullough scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
UNK travels to Emporia State (5-1) Thursday night to begin MIAA play.