Late 3-pointer gives Wayne State win over Lopers

“Basically, the game was decided in the second half on the offensive glass. They just killed us,” Lofton said. “They went to work on the offensive glass and got a ton of points off rebounds. I thought our guys guarded really well, got them to miss but didn’t finish the possession and that’s why they got a W.”

The Wildcats had 15 second-chance points on 15 offensive rebounds. All 15 of those points and 12 of the rebounds came after the break.

UNK out shot WSC by a slight margin, 46-39 percent, but the Wildcats got off 12 more shots.

“This is a team that qualified for the NCAA’s last year. They are off to a bit of a slow start but are projected to do the same again this season. We have a good idea where we’re really at as far as progress …. on the road, tough environment, good opponent and we gave ourselves a chance to win,” Lofton said.

Senior forward Austin Luger had a game-high 19 points for the Lopers, making 7 of 9 field goals. He also had a team-high eight rebounds. Nebeker added 16 points with freshman Sean Evans netting 15 points.

For Wayne, Janssen recorded a double double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Forward Cody McCullough scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

UNK travels to Emporia State (5-1) Thursday night to begin MIAA play.