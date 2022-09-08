Last-minute TD spoils UNK's home opener

KEARNEY — For more than 59 minutes, the University of Nebraska at Kearney avoided Pittsburg State's big-strike ability.

Unfortunately, the game lasted 60 minutes.

With 12 seconds left, Pittsburg State scored on a 72-yard pass from quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. to Bryce Murphy to give the Gorillas a 35-28 victory Thursday night in UNK's home opener at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

"It's tough the way we lost, but that's the way it happened," UNK coach Josh Lynn said. "That's a really good MIAA football team. These top-end teams, it's going to be one score and it went their way tonight."

It looked like the game was destined for overtime. A UNK punt pinned Pittsburg State at the Gorilla's 8-yard line with 46 seconds left. A modest running play followed by a pass interference call on the Lopers moved the ball out to the 28, with time running out.

"We were trying to play it really aggressive and go score," Pittsburg State coach Brian Wright said.

The running play didn't net as many yards as Wright hoped, but the pass interference gave the Gorillas room to work. Wright described the play as "maximum protection" for DODSON< ALLOWING Murphy to go 1-on-1 on the outside.

"That was a play we were just setting up throughout the course of the game," Wright said. "Credit to our receivers, those guys said it wasn't there earlier in the game but it was there at the end."

Pittsburg State, which scored two touchdowns over 50 yards in its season-opening win over Central Missouri, but until the last minute, the Gorillas only had three plays longer than 20 yards. In the first half, the Gorillas had just one play over 20 yards.

While the defense locked up the PSU offense, UNK's offense rolled down the field, scoring three touchdowns on its first three possessions.

Quarterback TJ Davis, scored on runs of 2 and 8 yards and hit wideout Xavier Delk for a 3-yard score. Davis rushed for nearly 90 yards in the first half and finished with 139 yards on the ground and 84 yards through the air.

But the offense stalled out in the third quarter, gaining only 42 yards.

"Really, the third quarter we didn't produce much offensively, not as much as we needed to to win that football game," Lynn said. "

They came out in something we hadn't seen out of them, kind of a hybrid defense, and it took us a while to figure out what they were doing. We figured it out and got going there late and were able to tie up the game."

After falling behind 21-7, Pittsburg found its stride. Caleb Lewis scored on a 1-yard run shortly before half to make it a one-score game and Dodson hooked up with Christian Carter and Devon Garrison for touchdowns of 2 and 36 yards in the third quarter.

Dodson completed 20 of 29 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns. Murphy was his favorite target, catching six passes for 119 yards.

UNK mustered a 12-play, 67-yard drive that culminated in a game-tying, 8-yard run by Zane Schwang. But the Lopers' failed to repeat the march.