Large turnout helps Loper Football Backers raise $250K

The next year also saw a successful banquet and another increase in the win total by two wins.

“There’s a direct correlation between those two years and the quality of product we put on the football field,” he said.

The NCAA limits Division II football teams to 36 scholarships. Lynn said that works out to about $875,000 at UNK. The University Foundation provides some of that.

“What this banquet does, ... you guys close the gap,” Lynn said, and UNK currently has the funding for 34 scholarships.

Besides successful football teams, Lynn pointed out the scholarships help the players reach their academic goals.

He said, “the thing I’m most proud” is that 14 UNK football players graduated in the spring of 2019. Twelve graduated in December.

In addition, Lynn said Loper football players logged more than 1,200 hours of community service in 2019.

With the COVID restrictions, on-line classes, social and diversity issues heating up, Lynn said the suicide rate for young men age 17-24 is up 24% nationwide.

“All of these areas have affected our young men and there’s been some dark days. But you know what? The light for our young men is athletics. Our young men have bought into something bigger than themselves. They bought into the culture of a discipline system that develops them for life through athletics,” he said. “We call this culture in our program, ‘The Rise.’ We rise together in our program’s academic structure and involvement in the town of Kearney and in the rise of our football program.”