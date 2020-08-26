Kyle Honeycutt promoted to full-time assistant at UNK

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney head softball coach Katie Ackermann has announced that Kyle Honeycutt has been added as a full-time member to the Loper coaching staff.
The UNK graduate and Omaha native has assisted Ackerman and the program since September 2019 in a part-time role. His new status began Aug. 24.
“I am extremely excited to announce Kyle Honeycutt as our new assistant softball coach. He is going to bring a lot of knowledge, passion and energy to our program,” Ackermann said. “I was very impressed with how his vision for UNK softball connects with the direction our program is headed towards.”
Honeycutt, a former Loper baseball player, assists Ackerman in day-to-day operations. He instituted a structured hitting program last fall and UNK managed a .324 team batting average during the shortened 2020 season. That included two players batting over .425, 63 extra base hits and an average of 5.6 runs a game.
Honeycutt also is a hitting instructor and head coach at the Central Nebraska Basketball Academy in Kearney. Previously he was a graduate assistant coach for Loper baseball during the 2018 season.
As player Honeycutt appeared in 102 games in a UNK uniform between 2013-16. He batted .327 with home runs and 37 RBI’s as a fifth-year senior. During his career he played four positions and was a four-time MIAA Academic Honor Roll qualifier.
UNK went 13-13 in 2020, posting a 3-3 record against MIAA competition and going 8-3 at neutral sites. The 2021 season hopefully begins on-time in February with the NCAA Division II mandate being 44 games. The Lopers begin official fall ball practice Sept. 15.
