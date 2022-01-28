Klaire Kirsch on pace to set UNK record

Eighmey said Kirsch has been responsible for her own success.

“Rebounding is really, really hard to teach. I’ve kind of been of the belief that either you do it or you don’t. It helps that she’s so athletic and physical and strong so she can get in there with post players and come out of the mix with the ball,” Eighmey said. “It’s something you build a habit of doing.”

Kirsch said she has takes all of the workouts seriously and turns shooting drills into rebounding drills even when she’s the rebounder when teammates are the shooters.

Her scoring average matches her rebound numbers. She also leads the team in steals.

But rebounding is where she stands out and where she feels she’s most valuable to the team.

“When I’m crashing the boards, even if I’m not coming up with the round, it forces the other team to have to box me out and work hard to make sure that I don’t get that board,” she said.

An injury put Kirsch on the sidelines for about a month this season. One of the games she missed was the Lopers’ 61-56 victory over Fort Hays State. The Tigers and Lopers meet again at 2 p.m. Saturday. UNK (16-3 overall, 11-2 MIAA) sits atop the league standings while the Tigers (16-2, 10-2) can take over the lead with a win.