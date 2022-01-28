 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Klaire Kirsch on pace to set UNK record
Klaire Kirsch on pace to set UNK record

Klaire Kirsch

University of Nebraska at Kearney junior forward Klaire Kirsch is on pace to break the Lopers’ career rebounding record. The junior from Rapid City, S.D., is averaging 8.6 rebounds per game this season.

 Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Klaire Kirsch is a rebounding machine.

The 5-foot-11 junior from Rapid City, South Dakota, is on pace to become the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s all-time leading rebounder before the end of the year.

She currently sits fourth on the all-time list with 817 — only 86 short of the Lopers’ all-time record held by Heather Steffen (2001-04).

Kirsch says she takes a lot of pride in her rebounding because “I think a lot of it is energy, effort and attitude, and those are things that I can control.”

In 13 games, and a few minutes in a 14th, Kirsch has grabbed 121 rebounds. Six times her rebound total has reached double digits.

“We take that for granted. That’s normal for her to have double-digit rebounds,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “It doesn’t surprise me she has several hundred rebounds. ... It’s one of those categories that not a lot of people really value. It’s obviously really, really important and she’s really embraced that as part of something we need from her.”

Kirsch said she didn’t become a good rebounder until she came to UNK, and she said the credit goes to the coaches who helped her develop all of her basketball skills.

Eighmey said Kirsch has been responsible for her own success.

“Rebounding is really, really hard to teach. I’ve kind of been of the belief that either you do it or you don’t. It helps that she’s so athletic and physical and strong so she can get in there with post players and come out of the mix with the ball,” Eighmey said. “It’s something you build a habit of doing.”

Kirsch said she has takes all of the workouts seriously and turns shooting drills into rebounding drills even when she’s the rebounder when teammates are the shooters.

Her scoring average matches her rebound numbers. She also leads the team in steals.

But rebounding is where she stands out and where she feels she’s most valuable to the team.

“When I’m crashing the boards, even if I’m not coming up with the round, it forces the other team to have to box me out and work hard to make sure that I don’t get that board,” she said.

An injury put Kirsch on the sidelines for about a month this season. One of the games she missed was the Lopers’ 61-56 victory over Fort Hays State. The Tigers and Lopers meet again at 2 p.m. Saturday. UNK (16-3 overall, 11-2 MIAA) sits atop the league standings while the Tigers (16-2, 10-2) can take over the lead with a win.

Big Game

Fort Hays State (16-2) at UNK (16-3)

2 p.m. Saturday

UNK’s All-Time Leading Rebounders

903 — Heather Steffen (2001-04)

894 — Ginger Keller (1991-94)

842 — Janelle Miratsky (1995-98)

817 — Klaire Kirsch (2019-22)

788 — Allison Kruger (1999-04)

