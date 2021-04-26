Kearney's Gabe Heins, Eli Richter on long path to success

Trying to work his way into the picture became more difficult when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“COVID has made it hard with mask regulations,” Heins said. “They locked us out in the stadium at times. You only have a certain hours, where it used to be we work out whenever we wanted to. Obviously, as a walk-on you have to work your way up.”

Heins, still classified as a redshirt freshman, will be entering his third season with the Huskers. He has taken mental reps while playing behind All-Big Ten leader Conner Culp. It was beneficial for the redshirt freshman as he continued to improve on his kicking game.

“I’ve learned that consistently, attitude and demeanor are everything in kicking,” Heins said. “Your attitude determines almost all your kicks and who you’re going to come out about that day. Your attitude has to be perfect every time you have to go out, whether it’s practice, warming up before the game. He (Culp) sets that example, especially with being Big Ten kicker of the year. He’s a real good role model. I think he shows a good example of what kickers under him need to be, what our expectations should be.”

Heins is looking forward to competing in the Red-White Spring Game at 1 p.m. Saturday. He especially can’t wait to play in front of the Husker fans, which he prefers.