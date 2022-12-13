Kearney Public Schools, University of Nebraska at Kearney extend shared facilities agreement

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools and the University of Nebraska at Kearney have signed an agreement to continue sharing facilities.

The agreement is a 10-year extension from June 2023 to June 2033.

UNK will have access to the Kearney High School pool/natatorium and track, while KPS will access the UNK Cope Stadium and Foster Field.

“We are grateful for the incredible partnership that we have with the university,” said Jason Mundorf, KPS Superintendent. “This agreement benefits both parties and continues the relationships and camaraderie between our educational institutions. With no cost to either party, these savings are also passed on to our taxpayers when we can share our top-notch facilities.

“Kearney has always had a spirit of cooperation and finding solutions that work for everyone, and I believe this agreement continues that spirit with our fantastic partners at UNK.”

Marc Bauer, UNK Athletic Director, echoed those feelings.

“We are grateful that for nearly two decades, UNK and Kearney Public schools have developed a cooperative relationship pursuing mutual-need opportunities by expanding the use of our public facilities and grounds,” he said. “Rather than the facilities sitting empty, our partnership has become an integral part of enhancing recreational resources that bolster our student-athletes’ experiences to learn, socialize and exercise.”

KPS and UNK have had a long-standing relationship supporting each other on multiple fronts. KPS has used the athletic facilities at UNK and hosted KPS graduation at the Health and Sports Center for the past 20 years.