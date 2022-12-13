Josh Lynn: Decision to leave UNK for West Texas A&M was 'hard'

KEARNEY – Josh Lynn’s voice mail greeting still says, “Go Lopers.”

That message will change soon. Friday afternoon, Lynn will be introduced as the new head football coach at West Texas A&M.

The move gets Lynn, a New Mexico native, closer to his family and his roots.

“It gets me a little closer to my family, and they’ve got incredible resources. … It’s a good situation,” Lynn said. “Overall, it’s a good fit for my family.”

Located in Canyon, West Texas A&M is a Division II school competing in the Lone Star Conference. The Buffaloes went 5-6 this season.

Lynn came to UNK from Eastern New Mexico University where he was a two-time All-Lone Star Conference tight end before embarking on his coaching career. He is familiar with the area and well known in the region’s football community.

Even with those connections and that draw, Lynn said the decision to leave the Lopers was not an easy one.

“It’s hard. It’s a hard decision. Kearney is a great place,” he said. "I would love to say thank you to the town of Kearney, UNK, all the administrators that have helped us and really everybody in the community that helped us. The list is really long."

Lynn has coached the Lopers since 2017, compiling a 33-25 record, not including the unofficial 2020 season. UNK won the Mineral Water Bowl in 2019 and reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2021. This year’s team went 8-3.

“This is a hard day for Loper football because coach Lynn means so much to us,” UNK Director of Athletics Marc Bauer said via a press release. “Josh helped elevate our program and built it into a nationally ranked playoff team. He grew fan interest and community support and positively impacted Loper football and our student-athletes in countless ways.”

UNK will begin an immediate national search for his replacement.

“We will move quickly in hiring a new coach, and I am confident we will find an accomplished coach who will continue our Loper football tradition of success,” Bauer said.

Lynn’s UNK teams showed steady improvement with the 2021 squad going 10-3 and posting the third double-digit win total in school history.

“The wins and losses are nice, but the GPA, we pushed that thing from 2.56 to a little above 3.0. That’s rewarding,” Lynn said.

But the program’s turnaround highlighted his tenure. When he came, UNK had endured five straight losing seasons and was 1-21 in the previous two years.

“I think the most rewarding is that we’ve proved that UNK can win and that’s a credit to these young men. In a lot of ways, that’s a culture change,” he said.