KEARENY — Seven of the top nine NCAA Division II women's tennis teams will compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II National Women’s Team Indoor Championship this weekend at the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center in Kearney.

The eighth team will be the host University of Nebraska at Kearney

"This will be great competition for my women's team, we will play three for-sure nationally ranked teams," UNK coach Scott Shafer said. "And it is great exposure for our new tennis facility."

Play begins at 8 a.m. Friday with two Florida schools St. Leo and Flagler, going head-to-head.

The final match of the day, scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., puts UNK against No. 1-ranked and five-time defending national champion Barry University out of Miami, Florida.

Play carries on Saturday and Sunday with winners' bracket and losers' bracket matches so all eight teams play all three days.

Yes, it will be a tough challenge for the Loper women, but Shafer sees an advantage in playing at home and on new courts.

"The courts play slow, meaning because the courts are so new and gritty the ball really slows down," he said. "We've been in there since the first of October so we do know how the courts play. It's not as easy to finish points quickly and I'm some of those women are probably accustomed to blasting opponents off the court.

"A lot of balls are going to be put into back into play and if they get a little frustrated, impatient and start to panic, we can win four matches. But it's going to be tough.:

Not impossible. In the recent men's ITA Men's Team Championship, host University of Indianapolis defeated No. 1-ranked Barry.

"There is some hope but we need a lot of things to go our way," Shafer said.

The tournament field has four of the top-five-ranked teams in the country and to showcase the best of NCAA Division II tennis in Kearney is really unique, Shafter said, and one of the reasons the tournament is here, is the Grundy Center which opened last fall.

Shafer said the teams that have played here this spring have given the six-court, indoor facility rave review.

"They've never seen something like this at a D2 school," he said.

"The event is free and open to the public with four duals taking place each day. Fans not in attendance can watch each match with live results available at lopers.com.