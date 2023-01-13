Idaho State coach new defensive coordinator for Lopers

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Tim Schaffner is the Lopers' new defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

His "Chaos Tempo/1-800-I-GO-FAST" brand of defense emphasizes fast, physical and swarming play that led the region in scoring, total and rushing defense for seven straight years, while finishing in the top two in every other major category during that time period.

An All-American defensive back in his playing days at Westmar (Iowa) College, Schaffner also has had coaching stops at Eastern Arizona, Garden City (Kan.) and Ranger (Texas) Colleges as well as New Mexico Military Institute. He served as head coach at Ranger.

"I'm fired up to have Coach Schaffner be our defensive coordinator. He will bring his patented 'Chaos Tempo' defense to UNK which will be fun for our players to play in," Held said. "He has a lot of experience as a DC and head coach which will be very valuable to me as a HC and our program."

Schaffner began his full-time coaching career at Division II Eastern New Mexico and spent two years in England, leading the Essex Buccaneers to a national title game. He began his career as a graduate assistant at Northwest Missouri State.

Schaffner was part of 146 wins in his time at Butler which included seven seasons with a double-digit win total. The Grizzlies claimed the 2007 and 2008 NJCAA national titles, were national runner-up twice, annually competed in bowl games and were a mainstay in the national rankings.

His defense posted 23 shutouts over a 13-season span. Four of those shutouts came during the 2007 season, including three games in a row when the defense went more than 15 straight quarters without allowing a score.

He holds a Master's in Athletic Administration and a Bachelor's in Physical Education from Northwest Missouri and a Bachelor's Degree in English Education from Westmar.

Schaffner is married to the former Holly Maupin and they are the parents of a son, Brady, and daughter, Tommie.