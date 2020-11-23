Ichabods’ first-half run leaves Lopers gasping in the dust

KEARNEY — Using a 21-1 run in the first half, Washburn University pulled away for a 73-62 win Saturday afternoon against UNK.
It was a game similar to the Lopers’ loss to Emporia State on Thursday. Playing without three starters sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, UNK was just outmanned by the Ichabods.
“I think you have a team picked third in the league with three really, really good perimeter players and one really strong guy inside, and they got out and got after us in the first half with more intensity defensively even than we faced on Thursday night,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “They took things that we had been working on all preseason long, and they made us look like we hadn’t done anything, I mean that’s what good defensive teams do when they’re putting pressure like that on you. We just didn’t respond to it very well.”
UNK regrouped a little bit at halftime, but never cut the Ichabods’ lead to single digits.
Jonny Clausing, a 6-foot-6 center, led the Ichabods with 25 points. Guards Drew Maschoff and Tyler Geiman added 16 and 13 points, respectively, as Washburn improved to 2-0.
Clausing’s performance showed the deficiency UNK has in the post position, especially with Austin Luger held out.
“Austin’s a strong, tough kid who will get out there and compete and does a pretty good job on post,” Lofton said. “We might have to look at double teaming a little bit … (but) with the perimeter that they have — against Hays on Thursday night — they nailed 14 threes and I did not want to start doubling and let them get in a rotation where they can get those kind of looks. So we just kind of took our medicine,”
UNK was led by Darrian Nebeker, who netted 17 points. Cedrick Johnson added 15.
Nebeker is a newcomer from Snow Community College in Utah.
“He hit a couple shots from the perimeter. He’s a decent shooter and really does a good job of attacking the basket. You put Jake (Walker) on the floor with him, those two work really well together.”
Lofton hopes Walker, Luger and Sam Morris will return to the lineup by the time the Lopers play Fort Hays State on Dec. 5.
n Washburn 73, UNK 62
Washburn (2-0)
McKee 1-3, 3-4 5, Clausing 10-14 5-11 25, Maschoff 6-11 3-3 16, Geiman 6-15, 0-2 13, Lewis 3-6 0-0 7, Nelson 0-5 0-0 0, Willias 2-5 0-0 4, Deffenbaugh 1-2 0-0 3, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 Thorne 0-1 0-0 0, Cordes 0-0 0-0 0. Total 29-62 11-20 73.
UNK (0-2)
Brien 2-4 2-2 7, Nebeker 5-13 5-9 17, Arnold 1-3 1-3 3, Pair 2-6 0-0 6, Johnson 4-7 5-8 15, Fritz 1-3 0-0 3, Cook 4-10 1-2 9, Valasek 0-0 0-0 0, Fraser 1-5 0-0 2, Badding 0-2 0-0 0, Engen 0-0 0-0 0. Total 20-53 14-24 62.
Halftime — WU 36, UNK 18.
3-pointers — WU 4-17 (Maschoff 1-4, Geiman 1-4, Lewis 1-2, Deffenbaugh 1-1, Nelson 0-3, McKee 0-2, Thorne 0-1), UNK 8-31 (Nebeker 2-6, Pair 2-6, Johnson 2-4, Brien 1-3, Fritz 1-3, Fraser 0-4, Cook 0-2, Badding 0-2, Arnold 0-1). Rebounds — WU 42 (Deffenbaugh 8), UNK 37 (Nebeker 8). Total fouls — WU 20, UNK 27. Fouled out — Brien. Technical fouls — Clausing, Lewis, Fritz. Assists — WU 15 (Geiman 8), UNK 12 (Nebeker 4, Johnson 4). Turnovers — WU 14, UNK 19. Steals — WU 8 (three with 2), UNK 3 (three with 1). Att. — 100.
