Hub Territory sports story of the year: Ryan Held replaces Josh Lynn as head football coach at UNK

KEARNEY — It came as a surprise.

After six seasons as the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s head football coach, Josh Lynn announced he was leaving to become the head coach at West Texas A&M.

“It’s hard. It’s a hard decision. Kearney is a great place,” he said. “I would love to say thank you to the town of Kearney, UNK, all the administrators that have helped us and really everybody in the community that helped us. The list is really long.”

It is a move that returns Lynn to his roots. He was a standout tight end at Eastern New Mexico University and spent the majority of his coaching career in that area.

West Texas A&M is just across the border and the school in Canyon, Texas, has one of the premiere college football facilities in the country as the $38-million Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium opened in September 2019. The state of the art facility, which seats 14,000, includes seven ground-level suites as well as other amenities.

“It gets me a little closer to my family, and they’ve got incredible resources. … It’s a good situation,” Lynn said. “Overall, it’s a good fit for my family.”

UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer promised he would find a replacement quickly, and within days he announced that former Nebraska Cornhuskers player and running backs coach Ryan Held, most recently the interim head coach at North Alabama, would take over the program.

“Ryan has created a strong reputation for leading, recruiting and developing players,” Bauer said in a news release. “His focus goes beyond the game, aimed at elevating players to become the best version of themselves on and off the field.”

Held has made several coaching stops in his career and has been a head coach at the NCAA Division II and junior college levels.

“I’ve been at the lower levels, I’ve been at the highest level in college and I’m at the point now where I have a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old and I’m ready to settle down,” Held said. “I’m ready to settle down in a place that’s committed to winning; a great community with a great commitment to allowing kids to become their best version on and off the field, and a place that expects to win and wants to win.”

Held inherits a program that is on ‘the rise,’ a motto Lynn brought when he arrived in 2017. Lynn took over a program that had won one game the previous two seasons.

Combined with the slogan “Count on Me,” which reflected a high degree of accountability on and off the field, Lynn turned the program around with the Lopers enjoying a 10-win season in 2021 and the program’s fifth appearance in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Lynn compiled a 35-25 record with half the wins coming in the last two years. In the last three complete seasons, the Lopers have ranked in the top seven in rushing offense in Division II.

“I think the most rewarding is that we’ve proved that UNK can win and that’s a credit to these young men. In a lot of ways, that’s a culture change,” he said.

Held, who has been working on assembling a coaching staff and recruiting class, will be introduced at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I can’t tell you how fired up I am to be the next head football coach at UNK. The opportunity to return to Nebraska and lead the Loper football program, which has tremendous tradition and is committed to winning championships, is something I can’t wait to take on,” Held said in a release from UNK. “The MIAA is one of the toughest football conferences in the country, and UNK is right there at the top with a strong foundation in place.”