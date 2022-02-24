Hot Streak: Brooke Carlson sparks second-half run by UNK

KEARNEY – Brooke Carlson had the third quarter of dreams Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-1 senior post player scored on the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s first five possessions, launching the Lopers to a 68-57 victory over Northwest Missouri.

“We kind of saved a couple of things for the second half offensively and we went to that right away in the second half,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “We were able to feed Brooke in the post and she was phenomenal in there today. She was able to play with great pace and made a lot of really good reads.”

Carlson made 11 of 15 shots in the game, sparked UNK to 79% shooting in the third quarter

After scoring on the first five possessions, she added another basket the next time she got the ball on the low post and went on to score a career-high 23.

“In the past our third quarters always haven’t been the best. So we just came out with a lot of energy and there was a set play that we were running and we just kept running it and running it and it kept working,” Carlson said.

The play was a throwback to Carlson’s sophomore year and the first year in the program for guard Haley Simental. It worked well then. Eighmey put it in during practice this week

“We’re like, ‘OK, we’re ready to go. We’re good rolling with this,’” she said.

And Northwest Missouri needed some time to adjust. By then, the Lopers’ one-point halftime lead had turned into a decisive 17-point cushion.

“Brooke is a really good player and when she can get touches around the rim and have opportunities to go one-on-one, she’s a tough matchup for a lot of people,” Eighmey said. “She’s a player that you don’t get very often. She’s not super tall but she’s really, really skilled.”

The third-quarter outburst was an awesome feeling for Carlson and her teammates.

“Any time where we’re getting stops on defense and then that correlates over to the offense, that’s just fun. We got all smiles on the floor and everyone was joyful. And the bench was awesome tonight, bringing a lot of energy,” Carlson said.

Elisa Backes joined Carlson in double figures, netting 15 points. Simental scored 11 points as UNK improved to 21-6 overall, 16-5 in the MIAA and practically locks the Lopers into third place in the MIAA standings. UNK is two games ahead of Missouri Western, which will visit UNK Friday for the final game of the regular season.

The Bearcats (17-10, 12-9) never trimmed the margin to less than a dozen in the fourth quarter despite a 13-point effort from Molly Hartnett and another 12 points from Peyton Kelderman.