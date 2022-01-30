Hot shooting, rebounding lift Fort Hays over Loper men

KEARNEY — Fort Hays State enjoyed its best shooting game of the season on Saturday, rolling to a 71-56 victory over the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The Tigers shot 63% for the game, making 29 of 46 shots. They were close to 70% while building a 40-26 halftime lead.
“They’re good,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “They’re not (Central Oklahoma) from a physical standpoint, when you watch them in warm-ups, you just sit there and say, ‘Well, they’re a Division I team.’ But when the game starts, (Fort Hays State) does all the things it takes to win basketball games.”
The Tigers committed nine turnovers, dominated the rebounding and used their advantages to command the game throughout, even though the Lopers had their shooting eyes focused.
UNK, the top 3-point-shooting team in the MIAA, made 13 of 29 3-pointers (45%) in an attempt to stay close.
“That’s our strength, so it makes sense that we look for that shot. But when they are as good as they are defensively they force you to have to rely on that a lot more than we would have liked.”
Parker Badding hit 4 of 6 treys on his way to a team-high 16 points. Sean Murphy was 4 for 4 from 3-point range and scored 14 points. Sean Evans also scored in double figures, netting 10 points and making two threes along the way.
But inside, UNK was left wanting, scoring only 12 points in the paint. Forwards Darrian Nebeker and Austin Luger combined to score one point.
“They really, really do a good job defensively. They’re ranked No. 1 in the nation, or one of the top two teams in the nation, defensively, so you don’t get a lot of easy opportunities there,” Lofton said. “It wasn’t so much because Hays has 6-8, 6-9, 6-10 guys. They just are rock solid. ... They wall up.
“Their guards make it tough to get it inside, and half the time when Darrian got inside 8 or 10 feet, there were two or three guys waiting for him.”
The Tigers’ Kaleb Hammeke didn’t have any such problems. He drove to the basket repeatedly, coming away with 23 points of 9 of 13 shooting. Jared Viztum, who made 6 of 11 shots, finished with 15 points.
“Offensively, they’re pretty efficient. ... (Hammeke) was the guy. I mean, we could not stay in front of him. And he kind of created a lot of offense for the other guys because of it,” Lofton said.
Fort Hays improved to 15-3 win the win, while UNK fell to 7-12. The Lopers are back in action Monday, playing a make-up game with Lincoln University (1-15) at 3 p.m. at the UNK Health and Sports Center.