Hot shooting, rebounding lift Fort Hays over Loper men

KEARNEY — Fort Hays State enjoyed its best shooting game of the season on Saturday, rolling to a 71-56 victory over the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The Tigers shot 63% for the game, making 29 of 46 shots. They were close to 70% while building a 40-26 halftime lead.

“They’re good,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “They’re not (Central Oklahoma) from a physical standpoint, when you watch them in warm-ups, you just sit there and say, ‘Well, they’re a Division I team.’ But when the game starts, (Fort Hays State) does all the things it takes to win basketball games.”

The Tigers committed nine turnovers, dominated the rebounding and used their advantages to command the game throughout, even though the Lopers had their shooting eyes focused.

UNK, the top 3-point-shooting team in the MIAA, made 13 of 29 3-pointers (45%) in an attempt to stay close.

“That’s our strength, so it makes sense that we look for that shot. But when they are as good as they are defensively they force you to have to rely on that a lot more than we would have liked.”

