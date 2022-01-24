Hot shooting Missouri Southern gives UNK loss

Stan Scott collected 17 rebounds and finished with 25 points. Forward Christian Bundy chipped in 22 points.

“We were a step slow getting to some shooters and they made us pay, and then when we did get them to miss, they got some timely rebounds,” Lofton said. “Stan Scott, their guard, is a load to stop. ... Their bigs, it wasn’t so much that they’re height, it was size-wise, they were wide. We didn’t do a good enough job of checking (out) or holding our ground.”

The Lopers did keep up their own 3-point shooting game, making 14 of 31. Austin Luger and David Simental scored 19 points each with Luger hitting 5 of 8 3-point shots.

Parker Badding added 16 points, making 4 of 6 threes.

“You look at the makeup of our team, we’re shooting it well. We’re leading the league in 3-point field-goal percent, so I think we have to let our guys, when they’re open, take them,” Lofton said. “We had 15 against Pitt State and we had 14 threes today with a decent percentage. It’s just finding a way to stop them and that’s what’s frustrating is just finding ways to dig in and stop the consecutive scores or take away just the 3-pointers. If you cut their threes in half, it’s a totally different game.”