Hot shooting Missouri Southern gives UNK loss

KEARNEY — Three-pointers rained again Saturday at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
Unlike Thursday, when the Lopers dropped 15 on Pittsburgh State to beat the Gorillas, they needed an umbrella.
Missouri Southern, cashing eight treys in the second half, sank the Lopers 87-75 after leading by two at halftime.
“We got hit by a buzz saw, there’s no other way to say it,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “They went through a stretch where they could not miss from the 3-point line. ... Now I know how Pittsburg State felt the way we were shooting the other night.”
Scoring 50 points in the second half, the Lions (9-7 overall, 6-4 MIAA) made 8 of 10 3-pointers in the second half. Avery Taggert led the outside shooters, making 4 of 6 beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.
“The only frustrating thing for me ... Taggert, he got four threes and we knew he was a good shooter. There were times when the defender was right there ... we have to do a better job of making them bounce it,” Lofton said. “Being there to contest it isn’t enough. You have to make him drive and we just didn’t do a good enough job.”
The Lions also dominated the glass, outrebounding UNK 41-27 and outscoring them 11-4 in second-chance points.
Stan Scott collected 17 rebounds and finished with 25 points. Forward Christian Bundy chipped in 22 points.
“We were a step slow getting to some shooters and they made us pay, and then when we did get them to miss, they got some timely rebounds,” Lofton said. “Stan Scott, their guard, is a load to stop. ... Their bigs, it wasn’t so much that they’re height, it was size-wise, they were wide. We didn’t do a good enough job of checking (out) or holding our ground.”
The Lopers did keep up their own 3-point shooting game, making 14 of 31. Austin Luger and David Simental scored 19 points each with Luger hitting 5 of 8 3-point shots.
Parker Badding added 16 points, making 4 of 6 threes.
“You look at the makeup of our team, we’re shooting it well. We’re leading the league in 3-point field-goal percent, so I think we have to let our guys, when they’re open, take them,” Lofton said. “We had 15 against Pitt State and we had 14 threes today with a decent percentage. It’s just finding a way to stop them and that’s what’s frustrating is just finding ways to dig in and stop the consecutive scores or take away just the 3-pointers. If you cut their threes in half, it’s a totally different game.”
After taking the lead on the first basket of the second half, the game belonged to Missouri Southern.