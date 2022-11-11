Hot-shooting Bemidji State tops Lopers 96-90

DULUTH, Minn. — Bemidji State blistered the nets from 3-point range in a 96-90 win over the University of Nebraska at Kearney Friday afternoon.

The Beavers made 17 of 27 shots (63 percent) from beyond the arc to win the season opener for both teams at the American Family Insurance Classic in Duluth, Minnesota. UNK tried to keep pace, making 15 of 33, including a half-court, buzzer-beater at intermission by Cam Binder that pulled the Lopers within a point, 49-48. But the Beavers never let up.

Six Bemidji State players scored in double figures led by Mohamed Kone, who made 5 of 5 treys and finished with 24 points. Brandon Christlieb was also perfect from beyond the arc. Christlieb made 4 of 4 from deep and finished with 20 points.

Bemidji’s five starters were a combined 14 of 15 from 3-point range.

UNK’s Tom Connely hit 6 of 8 treys and finished with 20 points while Ryder Kirsch, a transfer from Black Hills State, led the Lopers with 24 points.

In all, five players scored in double figures for the Lopers. Darrian Nebeker chipped in 18, Sean Evans 13 and Binder finished with 12.

UNK will play Minnesota-Duluth at 3 p.m. today before coming home to play Manhattan (Kansas) Christian College on Tuesday.