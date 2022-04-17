Home run lifts Loper softball team over Central Missouri

KEARNEY — Central Missouri pitcher Kyleigh Lay had UNK’s number — until Katie Gosker’s number came up.

Gosker rocked Lay with a two-run homer in the sixth inning of the second game to give the Lopers a 3-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday at Patriot Park.

Gosker’s blast, which carried all the way to the parking lot behind the left-field fence, was the first bone-rattler off Lay, who struck out 13 in a one-hit victory in the Jennies’ 8-0 win in the first game. And after Lay came on in relief in the second game, she struck out five more in three innings.

“She got a lot of us on the ‘up’ ball so my plan going into that at bat was just to stay down. If I did fall down with two strikes, just protect and barrel something up,” Gosker said. “It was a 2-2 count or a 1-2 count. All I know is I had two strikes and I just wanted to have a long at bat, be selective.”

When she connected, the only question was fair or foul?

“I was really hoping it was fair. I had one yesterday that unfortunately, fell the wrong way but, I mean it felt really good coming off so I was just praying the wind would help me out a little bit,” Gosker said. “It felt really good coming off the bat. She (Lay) provides a lot of velo so all it really takes is a barrel to contact and the rest will happen.”

It was her third home run of the weekend and her team-leading 12th of the year. She also hit a home run to dead center off starter Gentry Wishard in the second inning that put UNK ahead 1-0.

Central Missouri (14-31, 7-15 MIAA) tied the score with one in the top of the sixth before the Lopers’ Sydney Thomason earned a walk to start the bottom of the sixth before Gosker came to the plate.

“Timely hits can win ball games. We kind of lost momentum in the first game … that’s probably the best that they’ve played all year. Offensively, that was one of our down efforts of the year. Sometimes that happens but we bounced back,” UNK head coach Katie Ackermann said. “She (Lay) was throwing hard, firm, outside and hitting locations. She really made us work for it.”

In the first game, Lay faced just 17 batters and rolled through the five-inning game throwing 83 pitches. Thomason had the Lopers’ only hit.

“When you hit spots and limit walks, it’s really tough to put runners in scoring position,” Ackermann Said.

UNK (22-18, 12-6) only had five hits in the second game, but that was enough.

Freshman Stacy Bott was the winning pitcher, improving to 7-1 on the year. She survived a bases-loaded situation in the top of the seventh, getting a fly out to right field to end the threat.

UNK has eight games left in the regular season with the next two on the road before coming home to play Newman University on Saturday.

The Lopers face Central Oklahoma on Friday and “they’re obviously a top team in the conference and ranked in the nation, so that’s going to be tough,” Ackermann said. “Then we have Newman on Saturday, who’s a little down but offensively they look like they can swing a little bit, so we’re gonna have to still be ready.”

The season ends on the road against Northeastern State and Rogers State. Roger State is another ranked team and Northeastern beat the Lopers early in the season.

“We have a lot of things to do in practice over the next couple of weeks, but I’m pretty excited for the position we’re in,” Ackermann said.