Hillcats’ sluggers subdue Lopers

The Lopers were split up this weekend with a select group in Des Moines on Friday and Saturday for the Drake Relays with the rest of the squad in Kansas for the Pitt State meet.

Schmidt followed the lead of teammate Logan Prater, who won the discus on Friday to become what is believed to be the first Loper woman to win an event at Drake. Schmidt led a field of 13 in the shot with a toss of 46-8.

Also in Iowa, freshman Abby Everitt was fifth in the high jump (5-3), sophomore Alex Goracke fifth in the hammer (185-7) and junior Andrew Schuller sixth (182-7) in the hammer.

Redshirt freshman Ben Arens turned in the 10th-best time in school history in the steeplechase (9:10.290) to place third and senior Blake Schroeder placed eighth in the shot put (50-9 1/4).

At Pittsburg, redshirt freshman Micah Swedberg won the 400 (48.09) and ran the first leg of the 4x400 relay.

For the UNK women, Maddie Bach finished second in the 1,500 (4:40.96) and senior Destiny Reinke finished third in the steeplechase (11:32.14).

On Friday, UNK heads to the Alex Francis Classic at Hays, Kansas.

