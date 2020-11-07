High school QB Koch Lopers' big-play receiver

KEARNEY — Michael Koch could only laugh when asked what it feels like to catch two passes in the game and still be his team’s leading receiver.
That was the case when the University of Nebraska at Kearney defeated Pittsburg State 31-26 last week. Koch caught two passes for 90 yards to stand as the Lopers’ leading receiver.
“I kind of had an idea,” said Koch, a sophomore. “It’s just the game plan each week. Some weeks we do pass a little more, but against this team we were having so much success running it there was no reason to go away from it.”
Teammate Xavier Jackson also caught two passes, but didn’t gain as many yards. Running back Dayton Sealey caught the only other completed pass for the Lopers as they relied on their option running game to subdue the Gorillas.
Koch’s journey to the receiving end of the pass actually started at the other end. He was a two-year starter for the Columbus Discoverers that qualified for the state playoffs both years.
“We were 7-2 and 7-3, so we were a solid team. We never made it past the first round of playoffs, but I broke a couple records, a couple yardage records there,” Koch said.
When UNK came to recruit the 6-foot, 4-inch Koch, it wasn’t as a quarterback. Instead, it was wide receiver.
“I kind of knew in high school ... I think I had just as many running yards as I had passing yards and ... we played a triple option offense kind of like this. So I knew that my skill set was more so like running and having the ball in my hands and not necessarily throwing. So, I was totally OK with coming here and trying out something new,” he said.
He had another option.
In track and field, he had been the Class A runner-up in the 400 his junior year. He missed his senior year because he had shoulder surgery during basketball season.
“The thing with track is it’s during two seasons. It’s starting winter and goes through the spring, and I didn’t want to be busy all year-round,” he said. “And I would have had to stay skinnier if I wanted to run more so for me, football just made a lot more sense.”
His only apprehension with making the switch to receiver was that he had never been called upon to catch the ball.
“That was the biggest thing that I probably struggled with. I could not catch my first year here. I was very bad. It was a big learning curve,” he said. “But it’s just one of those things you just got to put the time in and anybody can pick it up.”
His redshirt year was prime time to work on that, and he got better.
He’s turned into a deep threat with several big plays to his credit. He’s averaging more than 20 yards per catch in his career.
Last season, as a redshirt freshman, he started to see the field a little bit. He caught three passes for 69 yards in the Lopers’ win over Lincoln. He caught three more passes at Pittsburg State before his season ended.
Against Northwest Missouri on Oct. 19, he was blocking on a running play when his season ended.
“It was run up the middle. So what I’m supposed to do, is I’m supposed to go out and block the safety. I just got in front of the safety and the running back cut behind me.”
The pursuing linebacker dove for the running back’s legs “and he just happened to roll up on me and he just caught my leg,” Koch said.
The result, a broken leg followed by four or five months of rehabilitation.
“But I’m feeling good now, feeling back to 100%,” he said.
And he’s ready to fill the role Loper wide receivers need to do — block.
“It’s so one-on-one. It’s just you versus another man, so that’s something I really like that’s nice and challenging. And, I love playing for this team. We’ve got a lot of good guys and we’re starting to win so that’s really all that matters at the end of the day, so I’m happy to do whatever the team needs,” he said.
@HubSports_Buck
