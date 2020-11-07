High school QB Koch Lopers' big-play receiver

“I kind of knew in high school ... I think I had just as many running yards as I had passing yards and ... we played a triple option offense kind of like this. So I knew that my skill set was more so like running and having the ball in my hands and not necessarily throwing. So, I was totally OK with coming here and trying out something new,” he said.

He had another option.

In track and field, he had been the Class A runner-up in the 400 his junior year. He missed his senior year because he had shoulder surgery during basketball season.

“The thing with track is it’s during two seasons. It’s starting winter and goes through the spring, and I didn’t want to be busy all year-round,” he said. “And I would have had to stay skinnier if I wanted to run more so for me, football just made a lot more sense.”

His only apprehension with making the switch to receiver was that he had never been called upon to catch the ball.

“That was the biggest thing that I probably struggled with. I could not catch my first year here. I was very bad. It was a big learning curve,” he said. “But it’s just one of those things you just got to put the time in and anybody can pick it up.”