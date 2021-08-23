High-energy scrimmage highlights Lopers’ progress

KEARNEY — Toward the end of Saturday’s scrimmage, the University of Nebraska at Kearney defense got on the board, intercepting a pass and dashing down the sideline for a touchdown.

The sideline where the offense stood.

A celebration ensued, but the nearby offensive players were quick to point out that the offense on the field included a number of freshmen and each offensive unit had scored a touchdown during the scrimmage.

It was all in fun and exhibited the high energy the Lopers displayed in the scrimmage, which was scheduled for 80 plays but extended for roughly two hours.

Head coach Josh Lynn said that energy was the brightest of many bright spots.

“We’ve had a great week of practice. Hopefully, it’s a testament and kind of putting a cherry on top of a pretty good week,” he said.

The No. 1 offense was able to move the ball in limited exposure and the No. 1 defense was able to get off the field during its series.

Offensively, the Lopers were “doing what we do,” Lynn said. “It’s nothing tricky. Just executing the inside run game and when we get that going inside it really helps us on the outside opening things up.”