Grand View pins big loss on UNK wrestlers

DES MOINES, Iowa – The third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team fell to NAIA defending national champion Grand View, 34-3, Friday night in Des Moines.

The banged-up Lopers drop to 9-6 while the Vikings improve to 4-1. Earlier this year, Grand View saw its 116 dual match win streak snapped by Iowa State; it was the longest such streak in college wrestling history (all divisions). The Vikings have also won 10 of the last 11 NAIA national titles.

UNK, the defending NCAA Division II national champion, has had a rash of injuries throughout the year with the latest befalling fifth-ranked Nick James (141 pounds) and Kaden Heart (165), who will be out until the regional tournament in late February. Three other starters have already been lost for the year.

The lone highlight for the Lopers tonight was top-ranked Billy Higgins getting past second-ranked Ben Lee, 3-2, at 184 pounds. Higgins broke a scoreless match thanks to an escape and takedown in the third.

At heavyweight, top-ranked Greg Hagan pinned UNK's Lee Herrington in 2 minutes, 16 seconds. Top-ranked Isaiah Luellen decisioned third-ranked Austin Eldredge, 7-4, at 174.

UNK closes out the home slate next weekend, hosting Fort Hays State on Friday and Central Missouri on Saturday.