Gorillas lying in wait for Lopers

“I think, too, we got to see a little bit of them last year which a lot of teams didn’t get to do. ... The more times you play a team, sometimes you may get maybe a little more comfortable with what they’re doing offensively and defensively.”

Lynn said he won’t be making many changes with the Lopers.

Davis provided the spark on offense against Missouri Southern, rushing for 139 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed 8 of 12 passes for 146 yards.

Lynn’s biggest disappointments from the season opener were the opening drive that stalled inside the Lions’ 5-yard line and Missouri Southern’s ability to control the ball in the first quarter.

“I think we need to finish drives, obviously. ... When we get down to the red zone we need to put points on the board,” Lynn said. “Defensively we have to tackle better. We played good defense, we pitched shout, but I still think we can tackle better. They gained too many yards, especially in the first quarter, when we had guys in the right spot and were just not making tackles.”