Gorillas lying in wait for Lopers

KEARNEY — It won’t be the same as last year.
Last year, the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team ended a 37-year, 12-game losing streak to Pittsburg State, winning 31-26 in Pittsburg.
But, it was an abnormal game in an abnormal year.
In the coronavirus pandemic year, it was one of two games played by the Lopers. It came at a time when the Gorillas had only a couple of weeks of practice with new head coach Brian Wright. Fan attendance was limited.
Tonight (Saturday night), when the Lopers face Pittsburg State at Carnie Smith Stadium, nothing will be the same.
Approximately 10,000 fans, mostly dressed in red and gold, are expected for the Gorillas’ home opener that kicks off at 7 p.m. UNK is coming off a 38-0 win over Missouri Southern, an expected result considering the Lions were picked near the bottom of the MIAA.
Pittsburg, ranked 23rd or 24th depending upon the poll, is coming off a 35-16 win over Central Missouri, an unexpected result because the Mules were picked second in the preseason MIAA polls.
“It wasn’t what I was expecting at all,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “You would think it would have been a back-and-forth game or whatnot. That wasn’t the case at all, They got all over them.”
Pitt quarterback Mak Sexton was named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week after passing for four touchdowns and running for another in the win over 13th-ranked Central Missouri.
“They’re a really good football team, really good,” Lynn said. “They have two really fast slot receivers. They’ve got a big Iowa State transfer. We played against him in 2020, at wide receiver. Then their offensive line is better, ... They’re executing a lot more efficiently than what we saw in 2020.”
They also have a veteran defensive unit that has adjusted to Wright’s system. Three of the four defensive backs are seniors and linebacker Morgan Selemaea is a two-time All-MIAA pick. Three other players return who had eight or more tackles in last year’s game.
“This is a really good MIAA football team, and a top-tier MIAA football team, so we have to go there and perform,” Lynn said.
The Lopers did that last year. Quarterback T.J. Davis ran for four touchdowns as UNK built an early lead and held on to get to the victory. Lynn hopes some of that emotional high gives a boost for this year.
“Going down there and getting a win, it’s something we hadn’t done,” he said. “The next thing is, anytime you can play a game, especially against a good football club, it’s a good experience.
“I think, too, we got to see a little bit of them last year which a lot of teams didn’t get to do. ... The more times you play a team, sometimes you may get maybe a little more comfortable with what they’re doing offensively and defensively.”
Lynn said he won’t be making many changes with the Lopers.
Davis provided the spark on offense against Missouri Southern, rushing for 139 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed 8 of 12 passes for 146 yards.
Lynn’s biggest disappointments from the season opener were the opening drive that stalled inside the Lions’ 5-yard line and Missouri Southern’s ability to control the ball in the first quarter.
“I think we need to finish drives, obviously. ... When we get down to the red zone we need to put points on the board,” Lynn said. “Defensively we have to tackle better. We played good defense, we pitched shout, but I still think we can tackle better. They gained too many yards, especially in the first quarter, when we had guys in the right spot and were just not making tackles.”