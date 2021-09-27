Fourth-ranked Loper volleyball upset by Central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. — Freshman middle Jenna Karp and sophomore outside Courtney Lane had 16 kills apiece to help Central Oklahoma upset fourth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21 Saturday afternoon at Edmond.

Hitting .242 and getting kills from eight players, UCO (10-2 overall, 3-1 MIAA) controlled the first two sets. Lane and Karp both had five kills in the first as the Bronchos jumped to a 4-0 lead and kept that cushion almost throughout the match.

UNK (11-2, 2-2) fell behind 14-10 and 19-15 in the next set and finished it off while hitting .333.

The Lopers bounced back to take the third, closing on a 7-1 spurt that featured three kills from redshirt freshman right side Lauren Taubenheim. She finished with a season-best nine kills and hit .308.

Things were tied at 11 in the fourth but UCO went on a 7-2 run that kept them in the lead for good.

Karp ended the match with a .419 hitting efficiency while also supplying four blocks.

For UNK, Anna Squiers had 13 kills and two blocks while hitting .355 and outside hitter Emersen Cyza had a season-best 17 kills and setter Madison Squiers had 52 assists.

The Lopers host nationally ranked Northwest Missouri State next Friday night and then face Missouri Western State on Saturday afternoon.