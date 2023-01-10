Four Lopers earn All-American honors

KEARNEY — Quarterback TJ Davis, left guard Hunter Hays, punter Hunter Kraus and strong safety Darius Swanson represent the University of Nebraska at Kearney on the Don Hansen Division II All-American team.

The team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away in 2010 at age 75.

Davis and Swanson are repeat selections on the team while this is the first All-American honor for Hays and Kraus. Swanson was named second-team with Davis, Hays and Kraus all honorable mention selections.

Swanson, who will use his “COVID year” playing for the Tulane Green Wave next season, earned All-American honors from four outlets this season. His final Loper campaign featured 66 tackles (39 solo), eight pass breakups, three interceptions for 44 yards and one touchdown and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Davis makes his third All-America team this offseason. He tallied 2,506 yards of total offense last fall, accounting for 29 touchdowns and powering an offense that averaged 33 points and 402 yards per game. Blocking for him was Hays, a three-year starter.

Kraus averaged 42.5 yards per punt last year. He had seven efforts traveling at least 50 yards and he has the second-best career average (40.93) in school history.