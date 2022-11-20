 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four Loper wrestlers win titles at Younes Hospitality Open

Billy Higgins

UNK wrestler Billy Higgins, center, was among four gold medalists for the Lopers Saturday at the Younes Hospitality Open at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

 Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub

Girls wrestling will make its debut at the NSAA state tournament.

KEARNEY — The No. 1-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team had 13 placers, including four champions, and won 90 matches at the annual Younes Hospitality Open Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

The meet is one of the largest tournaments in the country with more than 600 wrestlers from Canada, Kentucky and all points in between.

UNK's nationally-ranked individuals rolled in the Elite Division with senior heavyweight Lee Herrington, junior 174-pounder Austin Eldredge, junior 141-pounder Nick James and junior 184-pounder Billy Higgins placed first with senior 197-pounder Hayden Prince third.

Also cracking the top five in the were freshman heavyweight Crew Howard and freshman 157-pounder Briar Reisz placing third, freshman 141-pounder Daniel DeRosier fourth and freshman 157-pounder Kaden Hart and freshman 133-punder Joey Airola fifth.

In the Amateur Division, freshman Tre Daro came in fourth at 197 pounds.

Herrington had three falls and two wins by decision, the second being a 3-1 tally over Nebraska's Austin Emerson in the finals.

Eldredge racked up the points to the tune of a 72-4 margin over his opponents. His day included three tech falls, a major and a 10-4 decision.

James out scored his foes by a 47-9 margin with Higgins, ranked No. 1 at 184, getting past second-ranked Caden Steffen of Southwest Minnesota State by a 3-2 margin in the finals.

