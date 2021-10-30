 Skip to main content
Fort Hays State too much for UNK soccer
KEARNEY — Fort Hays State scored four minutes in and added another goal before the break to defeat the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 3-1, Friday night at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.

Senior Jordan Thompson took a nice cross from junior Amanda Rapaduski at 3:13 to give the Tigers (7-7-3, 4-6-0 MIAA) a 1-0 lead. Rapaduski’s pass came from the right wing with Thompson getting past a Loper defense within the box and tallying her fourth goal of the fall.

UNK countered 12 minutes later when redshirt sophomore Payton Rhen picked off a kick taken by Tiger keeper Deonna Wellbrock. She instantly returned the ball for her first collegiate goal. It came 20 yards out from the left wing.

“The early goal obviously wasn’t great for us but I really liked the response from our team. We didn’t put our head down and kept fighting,” UNK coach Chloe Roberts said. “Peyton pressed really high and picked the ball off. Their keeper made a mistake and Peyton was in the right spot. Honestly, what a hit that was and a great way to level it up.”

Fort Hays got off eight shots in the opening period with senior Cailey Perkins tallying the game-winner in the 36th minute, her third goal of the season. Midway through the second half, she assisted on a goal scored by sophomore Emily Hutchings.

Redshirt freshman keeper Emery Mounce tallied nine saves with senior Kassidy Kirsch and sophomore Cammie Davis having shots on goal.

Nationally ranked Emporia State comes to town Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. for Senior Day.

