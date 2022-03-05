Fort Hays State stops Lopers in MIAA Tourney semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Senior guard Whitney Randall scored 21 points and fifth-ranked Fort Hays State used a couple of scoring runs to down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 56-46, Saturday afternoon in an MIAA Tournament semifinal game at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.

The second-seeded Tigers (27-3) advance to Sunday's championship game to play Missouri Southern. The top-seeded Lions rallied past upset minded Missouri Western State, 65-58, on the other side of the bracket.

UNK (23-7) is in good shape to make the NCAA Tournament next weekend. The D2 Selection Show airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on ncaa.com. The Central Regional will either be in Hays, Kan.; Weatherford, Okla. (Southwestern Oklahoma State); or Duluth, Minn. (Minnesota-Duluth). ​

"I think we deserve to be in the tournament and are one of the best eight teams in the region. We would be extremely excited and grateful to have that opportunity," UNK head coach Carrie Eighmey said.

Things started off well for the Lopers Saturday as they made 7 of 12 shots (58%) in the first quarter to grab leads of 14-7 and 17-12. Five Lopers scored during the stretch with wing Klaire Kirsch and guard Haley Simental knocking down threes. One of several Lopers to battle foul trouble, Kirsch became UNK's all-time leading rebounder early in the second half, surpassing Heather Steffen (2001-04), who had 906 in her career. Kirsch now has 910.

"I thought we had a great first quarter. We were able to get some offense going and did a decent job of slowing them down. Hays is a tough team to stop," Eighmey said. "We struggled in the second ... that obviously was the difference in the game. We got into a little bit of foul trouble, we got a little out of rhythm, had some people playing out-of-position and stalled out offensively."

The Tigers took control with a 14-0 run as UNK went seven minutes without scoring and fell behind 26-17 midway through the second quarter.

Another Tiger run came to start the third as they scored nine straight. Randall tallied the first seven to help her team open up a 39-25 cushion by the media timeout. The third-team All-MIAA pick ended 7 of 12 (3 of 4 on 3-pointers) from the field and 3 of 4 at the line.

UNK didn't go quietly. The Lopers used a 15-4 spurt to get back into things. A jump shot by forward Elisa Backes cut the lead to 43-40 early in the fourth quarter.

"We battled back in the second half and really competed. Hays hit a couple of big shots late and was able to stretch it on us," Eighmey said. "I think we struggled to defend today without fouling. We had 19 fouls to their 11 and that's a pretty big disparity. They shoot it well from the free throw and today they were 16 of 22. You've got to avoid putting them on the line."

A Randall 3-pointer stopped the UNK run and the Tigers led by at least four the rest of the way.

"They made some good adjustments defensively. They played a little bit smaller and switched everything, which is something they've done before against us," Eighmey said. "We had a difficult time establishing a post presence. We're really good offensively when we can play inside-out and today we weren't able to do that."

Guard Sarah Schmitt led the Loper offense with eight points as she went 3 of 6 from the field and 2 of 4 at the line. Backes and Kirsch both had seven pointseach.