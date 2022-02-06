Former Loper pitcher joins softball staff

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney softball coach Katie Ackermann has added Jason Miller to the Lopers’ coaching staff.

Miller replaces Kyle Honeycutt who left the program to be an assistant at Black Hills (S.D.) State. His soon-to-be-wife, Aubrey Voboril, is the Yellowjackets new head coach.

Miller is involved in all aspects of the UNK program and has been with the team through fall ball and winter conditioning.

“We’re excited to announce our new assistant coach, Jason Miller. Jason has been with UNK for many years and truly believes in the mission and values our university stands for,” Ackermann said. “He brings so much knowledge when it comes to defensive strategy and mindset on the mound. He’s also already been grinding when it comes to recruiting! He’s shared a lot of new ideas for our program and I’m absolutely thrilled to see where we go.”

A native of North Platte, Miller works in the UNK Department of Kinesiology and Sport Sciences as a lecturer. Previously, he was the physical activity and wellness lab coordinator at UNK and also worked for the city of Kearney Park and Recreation as the coordinator of athletics.