EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern football Interim Head Coach David Braun announced the hiring of University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate D.J. Vokolek as a defensive assistant coach on Friday.

Vokolek was a three-year team captain and three-time NCAA Division II All-Nebraska selection for the Lopers. His son Travis is a rookie tight end with the Baltimore Ravens.

Vokolek comes to Evanston with three decades of coaching experience, most recently as Nebraska’s senior defensive quality control coach in 2022 and the 2023 offseason as defensive coordinator at Southern Illinois.

Braun and Vokolek overlapped at Northern Iowa during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, where Braun coached the defensive line and linebackers while Vokolek was the team’s assistant head coach and linebackers coach.

Prior to his second stint with Northern Iowa, Vokolek was the assistant head coach and defensive backs coach at Buffalo in 2015. Before taking the Buffalo job, Vokolek spent nine seasons at Missouri State, occupying the role of associate head coach and defensive coordinator.

Vokolek made his first stint at Northern Iowa from 2003-05, serving three seasons as assistant head coach. He helped lead the Panthers to a pair of conference titles and an appearance in the FCS National Championship game in 2005.

The first 10 years of Vokolek’s coaching career were spent in the Cornhusker State, coaching at Nebraska-Omaha and Wayne State.