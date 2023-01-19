Former Husker Eric Lee Jr. joins UNK football coaching staff

Former Nebraska Cornhusker defensive back Eric Lee Jr. will join the UNK coaching staff as a graduate assistant and work with the Loper secondary, Hled announced today.

Lee most recently was the Head of Football Operations at Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif.

Serving as UNL Football Camp instructor during his playing days, Lee Jr. worked in the private sector after graduation.

"I'm pumped to have Eric choose to come to be the secondary coach. I have a prior relationship with Eric and I really respected his character and work ethic," Held said.

Lee spent five years (2015-19) at Nebraska, redshirting as a freshman and then appearing in 38 games over the next four seasons. He finished his career with 65 tackles (39 solo), two interceptions, five pass breakups and a blocked kick.

The native of Milton, Mass., was a four-time member of the Nebraska Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, Brook Berringer and Tom Osborne Citizenship Teams and a one-time recipient of the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award.

"He is a fast-rising secondary coach! He has the right attitude and demeanor to coach our guys at the level they need to be coached to be successful on and off the field," Held said.

A graduate of prep power Valor Christian in Denver, Lee helped the Huskers win 22 games including a 9-4 season and a berth in the Music City Bowl in 2016. Tabbed as the No. 1 player coming out of the Colorado prep ranks his senior year, Lee was coached at Valor by former NFL defensive back Brian Dawkins.

Lee holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration and a Master's in Arts Education from UNL.