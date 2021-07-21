Five to be added to UNK Athletic Hall of Fame

Harms is among the top scorers in Loper history, finishing with 1,643 points in a career that spanned from 1999-2002. The Filley native was a three-time All-RMAC selection who played on teams that went a combined 86-31 and reached the NCAA Tournament twice. A three-time Academic All-RMAC qualifier, Harms had one of the most memorable games in UNK history when he went for 37 points in a 1999 NCAA Tourney second-round win at Wayne State. The effort helped the Lopers upset the top-seeded Wildcats and reach the Sweet 16 for the first time. Subsequently, he made the all-tournament team.

Harms ranks 12th on UNK’s career scoring list, is second in made 3-pointers (238), fourth in 3-point percentage (41.3), ninth in assists (352) and 10th in steals (156). He is one of eight Lopers with two games of at least 35 points.

After graduation Harms was the head boys basketball coach at Waverly High School for six seasons and he currently serves as the Waveryly strength and conditioning coach. He and his wife, Sarah, have three children: Preston, Anastyn and Emery.

O’Connor starred on the UNK women’s basketball team between 2003-06. The Iowa native was a rare four-time All-RMAC pick, a two-time all-region selection and a 2004 honorable mention All-American. The post player is one of seven Lopers to have been named a Division II All-American.