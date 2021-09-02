'Finish what they started:' Lopers aim for NCAA Division II playoffs

“That’s the ultimate goal. Do that and everything else will fall into place.

But that’s easier said than done. The MIAA is tough.”

Lions in turmoil.

On paper, Missouri Southern is not one of the tougher MIAA teams.

The Lions are picked 10th in the league’s preseason polls. They’re on their third head coach in three years, and their second offensive coordinator since spring. They went 2-9 in 2019.

But, they return four All-MIAA players from 2019 and are expected to start a Division I transfer at quarterback.

“In the MIAA, you better take each game the same. They’re all good, even Missouri Southern,” Lynn said.

This will be the fifth straight year that Lynn’s Lopers have opened the season facing a team with a new head coach. So far, he’s 4-0 in season openers at UNK.

“You always worry starting with a team with a new coach,” he said. “The kids believe in him. They play with a lot of excitement and confidence. ... That first year I came, we played with lot of excitement, lot of confidence and we flipped one out. I don’t think a lot of people though we would win that game.”