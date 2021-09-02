'Finish what they started:' Lopers aim for NCAA Division II playoffs

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s door to the transfer portal only opened from the outside.
And generally, it was locked.
When the Lopers kick off their season at Foster Field Thursday night against Missouri Southern it will be with a cast of familiar faces led by eight graduates and eight sixth-year seniors taking advantage of their additional eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as eight more fifth-year seniors.
“To go through two years what we’ve gone through, to have every single one of these kids stick around, ... I’m super proud,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “They could have moved on. I feel good they stuck around and they want to play another year for our program.”
Graduation, marriage for a couple, life’s other interventions didn’t interrupt the football career of almost every player who played the two games last year amid the pandemic.
“There’s a sense of urgency, a sense of excitement,” Lynn said. “They want to finish what they started and I’m super grateful for that.”
What they hope to finish, Lynn said, is a trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs. To accomplish that, the Lopers will have to finish near the top, likely in the top two, of the MIAA standings.
“That’s the ultimate goal. Do that and everything else will fall into place.
But that’s easier said than done. The MIAA is tough.”
Lions in turmoil.
On paper, Missouri Southern is not one of the tougher MIAA teams.
The Lions are picked 10th in the league’s preseason polls. They’re on their third head coach in three years, and their second offensive coordinator since spring. They went 2-9 in 2019.
But, they return four All-MIAA players from 2019 and are expected to start a Division I transfer at quarterback.
“In the MIAA, you better take each game the same. They’re all good, even Missouri Southern,” Lynn said.
This will be the fifth straight year that Lynn’s Lopers have opened the season facing a team with a new head coach. So far, he’s 4-0 in season openers at UNK.
“You always worry starting with a team with a new coach,” he said. “The kids believe in him. They play with a lot of excitement and confidence. ... That first year I came, we played with lot of excitement, lot of confidence and we flipped one out. I don’t think a lot of people though we would win that game.”
The other challenge facing a first-year coach is the fact that no one’s entirely sure what they will do offensively or defensively.
Lynn hopes his team, with all it’s experience, will adjust quickly.
Missouri Southern, meanwhile, knows what they will see from the Lopers.
“We’re going to do what we do,” Lynn said.
UNK does have a change at defensive coordinator with Levi Gallas taking over for Scott Lewis, who returned to coach at his alma mater in Pennsylvania. Gallas is an in-staff promotion, so “there’s not going to be much change there,” Lynn said.
Fall Camp ran smoothly
With the number of veterans on the team, Lynn said fall camp ran without much drama.
“We’re ready. There was not a lot of correction. We go out there and execute every day,” he said. “We were ready last year.”
If anything, Lynn wishes the Lopers would have played more than two games last year. They had momentum coming off a dominating victory in the Mineral Water Bowl that gave them a seven-win season.
The two-deep roster looks much the same as it did in the two games last year. The only changes have come because of transfers and younger players stepping up.
“I think we’ve gotten better,” Lynn said.