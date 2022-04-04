Ferguson smashes UNK's outdoor 800-meter run record Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team had 12 top-three finishes Saturday at the Central Nebraska Challenge at Kearney High School.

The nearly 12-hour meet, co-hosted with Hastings College, featured schools from around the area and was the first of three home meets for the Lopers.

Loper Wes Ferguson smashed the school’s outdoor record in the 800-meter run, turning in a winning time of 1 minute, 47.80 seconds in a race where the top three finishers finished uner 1:50. UNK’s previous record of 1:50.09 was set by Seth Simonson last year.

Simonson moved into second place all-time in the 1,500 on Saturday after a runner-up finish (3:47.89).

UNK sophomore Gabrielle Oborny led the way for the Loper women, by setting a new school record in the women’s pole vault (12 feet, 3 1/2 inches). Her fourth-place effort eclipsed the 12-3 1/4 mark achieved by Baylie Bryant a year ago.

Another move in the UNK all-time top 10 came in the men’s javelin as sophomore Evan Prohaska won with a throw of 211-1 while sophomore sophomore Josh Bohlke was fifth (187-0). Prohaska’s throw ranked second, trailing the 212-0 Darren Grauerholz achieved in 1992. Bohlke’s throw moved him into the fifth spot.

Winning on the men’s side were sophomore Myles Bach in the 5,000 (14 minutes, 30.33 seconds), junior Ben Arens in the steeplechase (9:12.40), senior Luke Stuckey in the 1,500 (3:47.52).

For the UNK women, junior Claire Cornell won the long jump with a leap of 19-0 1/2. Sophomore Jaida McEwen was second in the javelin (143-8).