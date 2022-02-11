Fast start launches UNK over NES

KEARNEY – The seeds of victory were sown when the University of Nebraska at Kearney women scored 10 straight points to lead 10-3.

They took root when the Lopers led 20-5.

The harvest came in with a 71-49 win over Northeastern (Okla.) State Thursday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center as the Lopers improved to 18-5 overall and 13-4 in the MIAA.

“Obviously, getting off to a good start on both ends of the floor is something that we’ve talked a lot about,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “We’ve had a lot of games where defensively we hold teams to single-digit scoring in the first quarter, but offensively it was important for us to just execute our offense and get some good looks at the basket. We were able to not only get good looks but we were able to hit some of those and honestly, our offense just kept getting better.”

Sparked by an 18-point performance from Elisa Backes, 13 points from Shiloh McCool and 10 from Klaire Kirsch, the Loper offense turned up the heat scoring 13 points the first quarter, 21 points in the second quarter and another 37 in the second hyalf.

A lot of the offensive firepower came in the paint where UNK scored 44 points to the RiverHawks 26.

