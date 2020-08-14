Comments from Loper head fall sports coaches:

UNK Head Football Coach Josh Lynn

“Among all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic for the last several months, our top priority has clearly been and will always be ensuring the health and well-being of our young men. Our athletic department administrators and Chancellor Kristensen have explored every avenue to try to get our student-athletes back on the field. With that in mind, the MIAA and NCAA concluded that this action was necessary. Obviously, there are details that need to be addressed but safety was foremost on everyone’s mind when making this decision and we know our fans share that same commitment.

I am supportive of this decision and know that it was made in conjunction with the MIAA and is in the best interest of our student-athletes. I am extremely proud of our players on the way they handled all the uncertainties these last six months. These young men love competing for the Lopers and have worked hard to continue to improve our football team.”

UNK Head Volleyball Coach Rick Squiers

“In what we hoped could be another run at a national championship, our team is obviously disappointed in the loss of that opportunity for 2020. Our players and coaches will remain resilient and committed to making the most of fall training with the hope that some competition might be possible in the spring of 2021. We look forward to representing UNK and the community of Kearney under the current circumstances, but also greatly anticipate the day we can do so again on the playing court.”

UNK Head Women’s Soccer Coach Chloe Roberts

“It is difficult to hear this news. However, I am in full support of the decision made by the MIAA and UNK knowing that their number one priority has always been the health and well-being of our student-athletes. I would like to personally thank all of the administration here at UNK for the hard work they have put in through this difficult time. I am saddened our players won’t be able to showcase their talents through competition but I am excited I still get to help them grow and develop through practice. We will work hard this year to return stronger and hungrier in 2021.”

UNK Head Cross Country Coach Brady Bonsall

“Our program is proud of the remarkable effort displayed by our distance runners this summer in preparation for the cross country season after their outdoor track and field season was canceled in the spring. My focus all summer has been on the health and well-being of the student-athletes in our program, and I believe competing in Loper blue this fall would have been tremendously beneficial to them. We are grateful for the bold efforts of our campus leaders as they advocated for all of our fall sports throughout this process. Personally, I look forward to the beginning of the academic year and working with students face-to-face on the UNK campus. We will continue to show resiliency and will look forward to competing in the future.”