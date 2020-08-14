KEARNEY — The rise of the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team is on hold.
The opportunity for the Loper volleyball team to make a run for this year’s national championship will not occur.
On Friday, the Mid-America Athletic Association — citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent NCAA decision to cancel fall national championships, and the NCAA Board of Governors’ directives regarding the Resocialization of Collegiate Sport — has suspended all fall sports until Jan. 1, 2021.
UNK sports affected include football, volleyball, women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s cross country. Women’s golf and women’s tennis, in their non-championship season, also are affected as all fall sports are suspended until Jan. 1, 2021.
“The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our communities continues to be the association’s top priority,” Pittsburg State President Steve Scott, chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council, said in a news release. “The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis.”
UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer said postponing the fall season was “a pretty difficult decision that, if you are in tune with college Division II athletics, you most likely saw this coming.”
Of the 23 Division II conferences all but three have made the decision to delay the fall season.
“It’s happening all over,” Bauer said. “We care deeply about our students, and this is painful for everyone who has been working for them.”
Student-athletes will begin arriving on campus this weekend and Bauer said the coaches need to begin connecting with them immediately.
While the directive eliminates competition, team meetings, practices and workouts may continue.
“Our coaches can continue to interact and practice with our student-athletes and everybody is in the same boat right now. Everybody’s dealing with the exact same thing. We just have to find ways to make it a successful year for our student-athletes,” he said. “For a lot of our student-athletes, this is obviously difficult. It could be pretty devastating in some aspects and we want to do what’s in the best interest of our kids and provide the best possible experience.”
While the NCAA has canceled the national championships for fall sports, Bauer hopes there will be an opportunity for those sports to experience some sort of a season. The MIAA’s release indicated the conference will explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball, men’s soccer and women’s soccer in the spring.
However, that might be difficult to accomplish.
“Squeezing fall sports into the spring is going to be really challenging on the institution. Do we have the facilities available to meet everybody’s needs, and personnel or staffing? Are we going to be able to provide the same quality of care for our student-athletes because we may not have enough athletic training personnel to do that,” Bauer said.
As of now, the winter sports, basketball and wrestling, are still on schedule. The MIAA is delaying a decision on the winter sports competition schedule until Oct. 1 at the latest.
Some Division II conferences already have announced that they will not have any competition before Jan. 1, 2021.
“We have not made that determination yet, but most likely that’s probably the direction things are heading. If that’s the case, our schedule is going to be modified even further,” Bauer said.
UNK will announce practice times for fall sports at a later date. They will be “out-of-season” and limited to eight hours of meetings/practices a week. UNK Sports Medicine will continue its daily screening process for all student-athletes that plan to take part in any type of workout using on-campus facilities. Those policies and procedures have been in place since the start of voluntary workouts on June 1.
The economic impact of the competition shutdown is yet to be determined, but it’s not equivalent to what is occurring on the Division I level. Bauer said UNK could theoretically go an entire year without athletics.
“It would affect corporate sponsorships for example. It would affect attendance. It affects us with merchandise sales,” he said. “It affects us in other ways. COVID, with the effect it’s had economically on business and families when it comes to donations and fundraising, it does affect us. But not having sports traveling, feeding the students, it’s almost offset.”
