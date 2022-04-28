Experienced forward and guard added to Loper men's roster

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney head men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton has announced that Jamison Gruber and Ryder Kirsch will join the Lopers next season.

Gruber is a 6-foot-1 point guard out of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School while Kirsch a 6-7 transfer forward from Black Hills State who has three years of eligibility remaining. Kirsch hails from Rapid City, S.D. (St. Thomas More H.S.) and the cousin of Klair Kirsch, a forward on the Loper women’s team.

Gruber averaged a team-best 19.1 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for Abraham Lincoln. The Lynx were hit hard midway through the year as Iowa signee Josh Dix suffered a season-ending injury. Led by Gruber, Lincoln still won a conference title, securing a third straight first-place finish with a win over Sioux City East. He had 38 points in that win with Lincoln finishing up at 15-6.

“We’re really excited about Jamison. He has a poise about him that you don’t really see in a lot of high school guards,” Lofton said. “He doesn’t get rattled and plays at a good pace.”

Coached by former Loper Trey Lansman, Gruber shot 53% from the field this year including a 45% effort from behind the 3-point line (46/103). He also connected on 73% of his free throws and was named second-team Class 4A all-state. Along with Dix, Gruber was tabbed as the Nonpareil Council Bluffs Co-Players of the Year.

“Jamison has the ability to score at all three levels. … He can shoot the three well, hit the mid-range shot when it presents itself and can get all the way to the basket,” Lofton said.

Kirsch was part of a Final Four team in 2021-22. The Yellowjackets went 26-8, won the RMAC regular season and tourney titles and upset top-seed Nova Southeastern (Fla.) in the Division II Elite Eight before falling to MIAA-member Northwest Missouri.

Named South Dakota’s Mr. Basketball in 2020, Kirsch appeared in 27 games this year with 10 starts. He shot 48% from the field, 39% from the arc and had double-digit efforts in wins over Arkansas-Fort Smith and South Dakota Mines. As a true freshman in 2020-21, he played in 18 games with a start and had 11 rebounds vs. Colorado State-Pueblo and 10 points in a win over Metro State.

“First thing, Ryder is a good person, a good student and has high character. He’ll come in and fit well with our program,” Lofton said.

At St. Thomas More, Kirsch averaged 20.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game as a senior. He led the Cavaliers to a 19-2 mark and a No. 1 ranking throughout the winter; the South Dakota state tourney was canceled that season due to the pandemic. A Gatorade Player of the Year finalist, Kirsch was named first-team Class A all-state and first-team All-Class all-state by two different outlets.

“He’s 6-7, long and can really shoot it. Ryder also has the ability to put it on the floor and attack the basket to help keep the defense honest,” said Lofton. “He should be able to help us when it comes to both three-point shooting and rebounding.”

UNK ranked sixth in Division II last season in three-point percentage (39.8), was 15th in field goal percentage (49.3) with forward Darrian Nebeker 47th in assists per game (4.6). That total ranked third in the MIAA with Nebeker, a Super Senior in 2022-23, also the league’s second-best field goal shooter at 54.6 percent.