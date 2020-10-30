Experience, improvement goals for shortened season

KEARNEY — The countdown to kickoff, two months later than usual, is underway.
And University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Josh Lynn, says, “We’re ready to go.”
The Lopers will travel to Pittsburg, Kansas, for a noon kickoff Saturday against Pittsburg State. The Gorillas have won 12 straight games against the Lopers, including last year’s 37-14 win at Foster Field.
While many of the Pittsburg State players return, the coaching staff has rolled over. Brian Wright takes over as head coach after being the offensive coordinator at Toledo. This will be the third straight season the UNK coaches have started the season against a new coaching staff.
“Coach Wright was at Toledo and his offenses were very productive. They were very productive throwing the ball and running it — a good run-pass mixture. That’s totally opposite of what Pittsburg State has done the last 30 years,” Lynn said. “And the defensive coordinator is from Western Illinois. What you do is go back and see what these guys have done in the past and prep your team for what you’ve seen in the past. Sometimes they might change some things, but that’s kind of been our approach.”
With this being just a limited season, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, teams will have different philosophies. Lynn said his objective is to get players experience.
“We’ve got to keep working and get better and the only way to do that is playing,” he said.
New faces at running back
UNK has some holes to fill from last year’s 7-5 team that won the Mineral Water Bowl.
The top two running backs — David Goodwin (1,058 yards, 8 TD) and Darius Webb (936 yds., 10 TD) — graduated.
“Goodwin and Webb were obviously great players and another one we lost was Luke Quinn,” Lynn said. “We had some guys last year (freshmen and sophomores) who probably should have played a little bit. The thing is, with that group we had last year, it was really hard to break in the lineup.”
Dayton Sealey returns after gaining more than 700 yards and Lynn said he would have liked to have given him more carries last year.
“Another one we had trouble getting touches to last year was Montrez Jackson. We had to play him at a slot receiver and he’s more of a running back. He’ll get some more carries this year,” Lynn said.
Plug got pulled
The defensive front seven took a hard hit with the loss of All-MIAA defensive linemen Hinwa Allieu and Jordan (Plug) Ingraham and linebacker Sal Silvio. Silvio has been the leading tackler for the Lopers the past three years. Allieu got a tryout with the Atlanta Falcons.
“You lose a couple guys like Ingraham and Hinwa, those guys are impact players. They’re MIAA first-teamers, and Silvio for that matter. Last year we could lean on those guys and give them a lot of reps,” Lynn said.
Jacey Nutter, who started seven games last year, will take one of the inside linebacker spots and Lynn said there could be as many as nine defensive lineman who will see playing time Saturday.
Experienced and ready
Three areas that bring a smile to Lynn’s face are the offensive line, the receivers and the defensive backs. All three units could be better than last year.
The receivers were young last year and “they’ve developed and they’re all still here. I feel as good about this receiving corps as any I’ve had,” Lynn said.
The same is true with a big and athletic offensive line and the defensive backfield.
“There’s a confidence level there,” Lynn said.
Plenty of new faces
The practice roster numbers more than 120 players, one of the largest rosters in years.
“It’s the largest one since I’ve been here. That’s a good sign. Kids are sticking around. We’re not losing 20 guys a year,” Lynn said. “If we do what we’re supposed to, there will be a little attrition there, but it will be the same exact guys come this time next year.”
“The NCAA has ruled that this year will not count against the players’ eligibility limit, so if you have somebody you think can help you next year, you probably better play them and see what they’re about,” Lynn said.
He said the travel roster will include about 10 extra players with the hope of getting them some experience.
@HubSports_Buck
