Experience, improvement goals for shortened season

KEARNEY — The countdown to kickoff, two months later than usual, is underway.

And University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Josh Lynn, says, “We’re ready to go.”

The Lopers will travel to Pittsburg, Kansas, for a noon kickoff Saturday against Pittsburg State. The Gorillas have won 12 straight games against the Lopers, including last year’s 37-14 win at Foster Field.

While many of the Pittsburg State players return, the coaching staff has rolled over. Brian Wright takes over as head coach after being the offensive coordinator at Toledo. This will be the third straight season the UNK coaches have started the season against a new coaching staff.

“Coach Wright was at Toledo and his offenses were very productive. They were very productive throwing the ball and running it — a good run-pass mixture. That’s totally opposite of what Pittsburg State has done the last 30 years,” Lynn said. “And the defensive coordinator is from Western Illinois. What you do is go back and see what these guys have done in the past and prep your team for what you’ve seen in the past. Sometimes they might change some things, but that’s kind of been our approach.”