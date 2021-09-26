Emporia State soccer rolls to 5-1 win over UNK

EMPORIA, Kan. — Junior Makenzie Dimarco tallied a hat trick and No. 5 Emporia State struck for three goals late in the first half to down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 5-1, Friday evening at Emporia.

The Hornets (6-0-1) and Lopers (1-6-0) will meet again on Halloween at Cope Stadium. UNK is at Washburn on Sunday afternoon to begin official league play.

A banged-up Loper squad blanked the Hornets during the first 29 minutes as redshirt freshman keeper Emery Mounce stopped two shots. However, Dimarco struck paydirt at 29:58, her sixth goal of the year as she headed in a rebound that had hit the crossbar.

Dimarco was the 2019 MIAA Freshman and Offense Player of the Year after tallying 18 goals and setting eight school records.

UNK’s lone goal came when redshirt sophomore Ariella Mesa scored at 54:27. Mesa took a pass from senior Bridget Barker and found the right lower corner of the net for her second career goal. However, Dimarco countered with goals at 55:56 and 70:56 to salt things away.

Mounce ended up with five saves.