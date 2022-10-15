Emporia State knocks off Lopers

KEARNEY — It didn't take long for the Emporia State offense to explode.

On their second play from scrimmage, Hornet quarterback Braden Gleason hit Corey Thomas sprinting down the right-side numbers for a 65-yard touchdown — a play that launched the Hornets to a 44-21 victory Saturday afternoon at Foster Field.

"That kind of deflated our tires a little bit," UNK coach Josh Lynn said.

Emporia State's pass-happy, up-tempo game had worried Lynn all week long, and his fears became reality.

"I said early in the week that this was going to be our biggest test up to this point. ... " he said. "But I will say this, we didn't do ourselves any favors."

UNK (5-2) took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in a 6-minute drive culminated by a 1-yard touchdown run. It was exactly the type of performance Lynn wanted to see from his offense. It didn't happen again until the game was out of hand.

Emporia State (5-2) ran 78 plays to UNK's 60. The Hornets showed balance with 287 yards rushing and 276 yards through the air. Gleason completed 27 of 41 passes and running back Billy Ross carried the ball 16 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Brooks added 85 yards on 15 carries and reached the end zone twice.

Meanwhile, UNK ran for 174 yards while Davis was 11 for 20 for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

For Lynn, though, the key number was third-down conversions.

"We had to establish drives. ... We were 5 of 14 on fourth and third down. That says it all," he said. "They have the ball, we don't have the ball. We're off the field, they're on the field."

After the Lopers' initial drive, eight of next 10 possessions lasted three plays or fewer. After Emporia State tied the game at 7-7, UNK went three-and-out on its next possession and fumbled at its own 25 on the third. The Hornets responded with points to lead 17-7.

A 30-yard touchdown pass to Cody Nelson brought the Lopers back within three but the Hornets came back with a 17-play 78-yard drive to lead 24-14 at halftime.

UNK never got closer.

"The beginning of the third quarter was big. We needed to get a stop and we needed to put points on the board and we didn't do that. Then they continued to roll," Lynn said.

In the third quarter, the Hornets tacked on 13 more points with drives of 79, 76 and 66 yards. Drives of 63 and 46 yards followed in the fourth quarter.

"They're different and that's a credit to them. Their quarterback operated. They're extremely big up front offensively. ... They're just a good offense and it's hard to prepare for," Lynn said. "I thought our guys really matched the tempo, however what I don't believe we did is we didn't cover down and we missed tackles."

UNK also missed defensive back Jaylen Perkins, injured on the Hornets' opening touchdown, and wide receiver Bailey Torres, injured on a first-quarter kickoff. Neither returned to the game.

Receiver JerQon Conners caught a 19-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter for UNK's other score.