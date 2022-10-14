Emporia State different challenge for UNK football team

KEARNEY — Football practices looked a little different this week at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Blame Saturday's opponent, Emporia State.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

The up-tempo, pass-happy Hornets (4-2) are throwing more than 40 passes per game and have run in excess of 100 more plays than the Lopers have this year. Last year, in a come-from-behind win by the Lopers, Emporia State ran 109 plays and gained 609 yards.

"It's a different team than what we've seen offensively, ... I think than anybody else in the league, period," UNK coach Josh Lynn said. "They are going to use every inch of the field they can use and try to put you in space."

One way they do that is with their fast tempo, which creates advantages any time there is a lapse of focus or intensity by a defensive player.

"We have to match their tempo. We have to be ready to play when the ball is snapped, and then you have to line up and do it again," Lynn said.

It's an offensive scheme that has worked well for the Hornets. Emporia State averages nearly 32 points and 450 yards per game. Their two losses are by a combined nine points.

"This Emporia State team, I think they're going to be there in the end," Lynn said. "They're a lot like us if you compare scores, you compare the personnel. I think personally, this is the biggest test that we've had up to this point."

One way Lynn Hopes the Lopers (5-1) can control the game is by using long drives — offensive drives that will keep the Emporia State offense on the sidelines and, when the Hornets get on the field, long drives that will be required to reach the end zone.

The slow, methodical, time-eating touchdown drive has been missing from the Loper offense this year, partly because of some quick strikes and partly because the Loper defense has been opportunistic with turnovers that have given the offense a short field.

Meanwhile, Emporia State has been a quick-strike offense, too. They are particularly explosive early in the game, having outscored its opposition 54-7 in the first quarter.

Quarterback Braden Gleason ranks sixth nationally in passing yards and has thrown 16 touchdowns and just one interception. He will put a lot of pressure on the Loper secondary.

"We have to tackle in space, have to get 11 to the football," Lynn said.

Defensively, the Hornets are yielding less than four yards per rushing play and have forced 10 turnovers.

"They don't give up much. We have to be happy with three-, four- or five-yard carries," Lynn said.

UNK's top three rushers average more than five yards per carry with quarterback TJ Davis covering an average of more than six yards per carry. The second-leading rushing quarterback in all divisions, Davis now has 50 career rushing touchdowns.

Lynn knows the Lopers have no room to spar if they want to stay on course to make the NCAA Division II playoffs.

"You're looking at a region you ... just can't afford to lose or you won't get in," Lynn said. "It's just a tough region."