Emerson Cyza sparks UNK volleyball team to win over Missouri Western

KEARNEY — There they were again. The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team faced the darkness of the abyss.
Having lost three of five matches since ascending to the No. 1 spot in the national rankings, the Lopers found themselves trailing Missouri Western 24-21 in the second set Saturday afternoon.
Then Emerson Cyza stomped on the Griffins.
A Cyza kill gave UNK the serve, most likely just delaying the inevitable. But …
“Volleyball is thee dumbest sport,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said after the Lopers swept the Griffons 25-22, 26-24, 25-8 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
“Emerson Cyza goes back to the service line only because we’re out of subs,” Squiers said. “The whole time I’m telling her, ‘Just get it in. Get it in the court and let it float.’ And she just keeps hitting it harder, and harder and none of this makes any sense.”
Three straight ace serves by Cyza, a Wyoming transfer from Alliance, and a kill by Anna Squiers wrapped up the second-set victory.
By the time Cyza, UNK’s second outside hitter entered the third set and delivered a thunderous kill, the Lopers had an 11-2 lead and were well on their way to a lop-sided victory.
“It just goes to show you there is a psychological element to the game where, if they win Set 2, then now we’re out there battling for another hour plus. … That one gets away from there and it’s a whole different ballgame. They’re deflated and we’ve been there ourselves this year a couple of times. It’s just so hard to regroup because you’re playing uphill from that point.
“It all comes down to one server who had no intention of having to serve.”
It’s not that Cyza is a poor server, Squiers explained. She has a “point-scoring serve,” Squiers said, but she’s also more error-prone than Under normal circumstances, Lindsay Nottlemann would have replaced Cyza when she rotated to become the server.
“It’s probably more about: Can she function in the back row defensively? What’s the trade-off with Lindsay Nottlemann in the back row? But in that particular case, we had no choice. We had used our last sub to bet CeCe (Beahm) into the game,” he said.
The Lopers had been less than sharp in the second set, committing 10 attack errors against the Griffons (10-4, 2-3 MIAA). But they made up for it in serving.
When the third set started, the aces fell like rain, and so did the spikes.
By the end of the match, UNK (12-3, 3-3) had scored 11 points on ace serves and another 46 in kills.
Maddie Squiers led UNK with four ace serves while Anna Squiers and Breanna Jones had two each.
At the net, Cyza had a team-high 12 kills. Middles Anna Squiers and Bailee Sterling had eight each and Beahm had seven.
From the coach’s perspective, avoiding another back-and-forth battle redirected the team’s trajectory.
“It was huge for us. We’ve been fighting ourselves since Washburn beat us. Some of it is we’re playing young players in key positions and new players are up and down,” he said. “Then mix in the fact that the league is insane right now. I’ve told people a couple times that our 1919 (national runner-up) team, I don’t think we’re going to beat Washburn the other night when they came in here.”
An off night against any MIAA team more than likely leads to a loss, he said.
“So when you get a chance to win one against another team that you might be battling with toward the end of the year for seeding and those things, it’s a huge win,” he said.