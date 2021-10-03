Emerson Cyza sparks UNK volleyball team to win over Missouri Western

“It just goes to show you there is a psychological element to the game where, if they win Set 2, then now we’re out there battling for another hour plus. … That one gets away from there and it’s a whole different ballgame. They’re deflated and we’ve been there ourselves this year a couple of times. It’s just so hard to regroup because you’re playing uphill from that point.

“It all comes down to one server who had no intention of having to serve.”

It’s not that Cyza is a poor server, Squiers explained. She has a “point-scoring serve,” Squiers said, but she’s also more error-prone than Under normal circumstances, Lindsay Nottlemann would have replaced Cyza when she rotated to become the server.

“It’s probably more about: Can she function in the back row defensively? What’s the trade-off with Lindsay Nottlemann in the back row? But in that particular case, we had no choice. We had used our last sub to bet CeCe (Beahm) into the game,” he said.

The Lopers had been less than sharp in the second set, committing 10 attack errors against the Griffons (10-4, 2-3 MIAA). But they made up for it in serving.

When the third set started, the aces fell like rain, and so did the spikes.