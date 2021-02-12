Elisa Backes goes for 28 as UNK rallies from halftime deficit

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma — Junior forward Elisa Backes scored 28 points and three others reached double figures as No. 13/15 University of Nebraska at Kearney pulled away from Northeastern State, 76-57, Thursday night at Tahlequah.
The Lopers (15-2), who tallied a season-high 75 points last Thursday vs. Central Oklahoma, led for nearly the entire first half but NSU hit the glass hard to lead 34-32 at the break. UNK shot 55% during the first 20 minutes but gave up nine offensive boards, leading to 14 NSU points.
Things evened up on the glass in the second half with UNK’s nationally ranked defense showing up once again, limiting the RiverHawks to 23 points. The Lopers then really put things away by sinking 10 of 12 shots in the fourth quarter.
NSU (5-13) erased a 23-13 first-half deficit after Backes was whistled for her second foul. She only picked up one more while going 12 of 17 from the field and 4 of 5 at the free-throw line
“We had great stops in the third quarter and then had a really great fourth quarter,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN Radio postgame show. “Other than the second quarter we were good defensively and then offensively we just needed to finish some things. We were shooting 55 percent at the half but didn’t have a ton of attempts. We did a better job in the second half of eliminating self-inflicted stuff.”
Post Brooke Carlson with 14 points, point guard Haley Simental with 11 and junior wing Klaire Kirsch with 10 points all got going in the second half to combine for 35 points. Kirsch grabbed a team-best eight boards and handed out five assists.
NSU senior guard Cenia Hayes went for 21 points, four rebounds and three steals.
The Lopers head to Rogers State Saturday afternoon. The Hillcats (5-12) fell Thursday to Fort Hays, 71-56.