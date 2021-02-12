Elisa Backes goes for 28 as UNK rallies from halftime deficit

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma — Junior forward Elisa Backes scored 28 points and three others reached double figures as No. 13/15 University of Nebraska at Kearney pulled away from Northeastern State, 76-57, Thursday night at Tahlequah.

The Lopers (15-2), who tallied a season-high 75 points last Thursday vs. Central Oklahoma, led for nearly the entire first half but NSU hit the glass hard to lead 34-32 at the break. UNK shot 55% during the first 20 minutes but gave up nine offensive boards, leading to 14 NSU points.

Things evened up on the glass in the second half with UNK’s nationally ranked defense showing up once again, limiting the RiverHawks to 23 points. The Lopers then really put things away by sinking 10 of 12 shots in the fourth quarter.

NSU (5-13) erased a 23-13 first-half deficit after Backes was whistled for her second foul. She only picked up one more while going 12 of 17 from the field and 4 of 5 at the free-throw line